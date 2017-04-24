The Women’s Podcast: Amy Huberman chats to Dawn O’Porter

In the latest episode of The Women’s Podcast, Irish actor Amy Huberman talks her friend, author Dawn O’Porter, about writing, motherhood and the joys of just saying no.

The interview was recorded at a special event hosted by The Irish Times Magazine at the Sugar Club in Dublin to celebrate the launch of O’Porter’s new novel, The Cows.

Listen to The Women's Podcast

The book is about feminism in the age of social media and follows four young women tackling the subject of whether or not to have children.

Huberman and O’Porter chatted about the book’s themes, their own experiences with juggling work and motherhood, feminism and lots more.

To listen to the full conversation go to iTunes, irishtimes.com/podcasts, or your preferred podcast app.