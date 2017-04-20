The Women’s Podcast: Amanda Palmer on making art in Trump’s America

In the latest episode of The Women’s Podcast, musician, writer, performer, and original music industry disrupter, Amanda Palmer speaks to Irish Times columnist Una Mullally.

Palmer founded the cult band The Dresden Dolls in Boston in 2000, releasing their eponymous debut album two years later. She has since gone on to work as a solo musician and performer, and has also written a memoir, The Art of Asking: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Let People Help.

The artist spoke to The Women’s Podcast from Paris recently, where she was in the middle of a globe-trotting tour, about staying authentic in the music business, how her understanding of America has changed after the election of Trump and why life on the road is much different now that her toddler son is calling the shots.

Amanda Palmer’s new album with Edward Ka-Spel is called I Can Spin A Rainbow, and much of her work, is fan-funded. For more information go to www.patreon.com/amandapalmer.