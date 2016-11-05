The ‘necessity entrepreneurs’: Ireland’s recession businesses
To start a business between 2010 and 2014 took courage. Five people describe how they did it
Start me up:Carl Widger, Aisling Maher, Yvonne Brady, Patrick Murphy and Ian Harkin
It’s not always a bad idea to start a business in the midst of recession. As a number of billboards that appeared across the US in 2009 noted, “Bill Gates started Microsoft in a recession.” So did Ted Turner, who launched CNN in 1980, at the beginning of a double-dip recession.