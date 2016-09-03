Stevie Martin: Songwriter and musician with spark of genius

Donegal songwriter and musician Stevie Martin, who performed as Rainy Boy Sleep, has died in his 30th year.

He was a songwriter with a spark of genius. In his short life, he achieved a great deal. Had he lived longer, everything indicates that he would have made a greater impact.

He had an incredible way with melody. He was one of the leading figures in the music scene of his adopted home city, Derry. He played the Glastonbury Festival a number of times. He played support for Cyndi Lauper, Nick Lowe, James Morrison and other major acts on tours. His fellow musicians hugely respected him as a person and as a songwriter.

In his work he was truthful about the human experience. Often his lyrics dealt with some of the difficult parts of life. “It’s dark outside at nine o’clock/ Well it’s just as dark inside my head/ So loud I hear the silence” he wrote in One After One. That lyric hinted, too, at his own difficulties. The lyrics could also, though, be humorous and tongue in cheek.

His mind seemed to be always working on some creative project, wherever he was and whatever other task he was engaged in. That gave him an aura of dreaminess, also discernible in his singing voice.

Above all, music was a part of his being. After service at his church on Sundays he would often take his guitar and sing to the congregation.

He began singing and writing songs at an early age. It was clear he had ability, talent and assurance. He could be disparaging, though, of his early work. Of one early song, he said: “It was far too personal and when we had to play it live I wanted the ground to open up and swallow me.”

As a person, Martin was very unassuming and humble. He had no ego. He was warm, caring and funny. He had a big smile and incredible warmth, and was always helpful to younger musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Great gifts

Stephen Martin was born in March 1987

to Stephen Martin and his wife, Marina. He was raised in Lifford, Co Donegal, and received his primary and secondary education locally, before studying at the North West Regional College in Derry. He lived for some years in Limavady, Co Derry, where he contributed hugely to growing the music scene.

Unfortunately, illness blighted the last period of his life and his great gifts were unable to overcome his depression.

He is survived by his mother, father, sisters Sara and Sinéad, and brother Seán.