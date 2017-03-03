So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Yes to RTÉ’s ‘First Dates’ but no to Matt Damon’s weird Irish accent in ‘The Great Wall’
Matt Damon: we’re not too sure about the American actor’s questionable Irish accent in his new movie, The Great Wall. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Urchin
Beach-y new bar and small-plate seafood restaurant in the basement of the Cliff Townhouse on St Stephen’s Green.
Making Oprah
An excellent NPR podcast.
The Happy Pear, Clondalkin
The twins are opening a new cafe there this summer.
First Dates
The best programme on RTÉ.
The Cat Laughs
The Kilkenny comedy festival just announced Rubberbandits, Limmy and Second Captains for its run in June.
Breadcrumbing
A clever term to describe a not-so-clever dating ruse of keeping someone interested with little crumbs of attention when you have no intention of pursuing a relationship.
What’s Not
Coachella
Beyoncé has cancelled her headline performance.
Sushi
Ocean acidification will have a detrimental impact on the cuisine. Thanks, climate change.
Rory McIlroy
Not exactly doing himself any favours by golfing with Donald Trump.
The Great Wall
Starring Matt Damon’s weird Irish accent.
House queues
Renting, buying, generally crying.
St Patrick’s Day foolishness
Put the cans away until the evening, lads.
US tourism
The Trump Slump means flight searches from international visitors down between 6 -17 per cent.