So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Yes to RTÉ’s ‘First Dates’ but no to Matt Damon’s weird Irish accent in ‘The Great Wall’

Matt Damon: we’re not too sure about the American actor’s questionable Irish accent in his new movie, The Great Wall. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Urchin

Beach-y new bar and small-plate seafood restaurant in the basement of the Cliff Townhouse on St Stephen’s Green.

Making Oprah

An excellent NPR podcast.

The Happy Pear, Clondalkin

The twins are opening a new cafe there this summer.

First Dates

The best programme on RTÉ.

The Cat Laughs

The Kilkenny comedy festival just announced Rubberbandits, Limmy and Second Captains for its run in June.

Breadcrumbing

A clever term to describe a not-so-clever dating ruse of keeping someone interested with little crumbs of attention when you have no intention of pursuing a relationship.

What’s Not

Coachella

Beyoncé has cancelled her headline performance.

Sushi

Ocean acidification will have a detrimental impact on the cuisine. Thanks, climate change.

Rory McIlroy

Not exactly doing himself any favours by golfing with Donald Trump.

The Great Wall

Starring Matt Damon’s weird Irish accent.

House queues

Renting, buying, generally crying.

St Patrick’s Day foolishness

Put the cans away until the evening, lads.

US tourism

The Trump Slump means flight searches from international visitors down between 6 -17 per cent.

