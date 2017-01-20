So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

What’s Hot

Delinquent Season

The upcoming film from Mark O’Rowe starring Andrew Scott and Cillian Murphy sounds great

Silver gúnas

Make like Ruth Negga at the Golden Globes, and shine

Search Party

Brilliant dark comedy and your new favourite TV show

The Barbers

A barbershop in a boozer in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Pod Save America

Former White House staffers’ podcast tries to make sense of the new reality

Unf*** Your Habitat

A motivational book for messy people

Sambal

The latest and simplest hot sauce addiction

What’s Not

Insta-food

Gimmick overload makes us yearn for simple meals

Crowded gyms

The curse of January

WhatsApp

Still reeling from its privacy vulnerability revelations

Palm oil

Wrecking chocolate and the environment. Enough

The Young Pope

Jude Law as a Pope on HBO? Hmm

Wireless earbuds

Ultimately, no one wants to have to charge their headphones

Unsolicited winter health advice

Honey and lemon won’t fix the flu