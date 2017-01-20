So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Yes to ‘Search Party’; no to ‘The Young Pope’. Yes to clearing the mess; no to overcrowded gyms

Search Party: We’ve found our new favourite TV show

Search Party: We’ve found our new favourite TV show

 

What’s Hot

Delinquent Season

The upcoming film from Mark O’Rowe starring Andrew Scott and Cillian Murphy sounds great

Silver gúnas

Make like Ruth Negga at the Golden Globes, and shine

Search Party

Brilliant dark comedy and your new favourite TV show

The Barbers

A barbershop in a boozer in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Pod Save America

Former White House staffers’ podcast tries to make sense of the new reality

Unf*** Your Habitat

A motivational book for messy people

Sambal

The latest and simplest hot sauce addiction

What’s Not

Insta-food

Gimmick overload makes us yearn for simple meals

Crowded gyms

The curse of January

WhatsApp

Still reeling from its privacy vulnerability revelations

Palm oil

Wrecking chocolate and the environment. Enough

The Young Pope

Jude Law as a Pope on HBO? Hmm

Wireless earbuds

Ultimately, no one wants to have to charge their headphones

Unsolicited winter health advice

Honey and lemon won’t fix the flu

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.