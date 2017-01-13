So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

The 24-Hour Plays

At the Abbey Theatre, Sunday, January 29th

1980s fashion

We’ve been flirting with it for a while now, but 2017 will be all 80s all the time

Brit Marling

Brilliant in The OA, and its co-creator

Dublin Canvas

The public art project continues to brighten up the capital’s streets in winter

Smart beds

The Sleep Number 360 smart bed adjusts its firmness as you move, tilts your head if you snore, and has a foot-warmer. Tech we can get on top of

‘La La Land’

Beat the January blues with a decent screen musical

Craig Green

The menswear designer everyone wants a piece of

WHAT’S NOT

Theatre mode

Settings to use your phone in the cinema? Turn it off!

Casey Affleck

Winning plaudits for his acting despite sexual harassment claims

The Obamas’ goodbye

The end of an era, and the start of a much scarier one

The flu

The worst

Light-up runners for adults

Penneys popularising the kiddie trend for grown-ups. Hmm

‘Fifty Shades Darker’

Avoid

The January fast-track time machine

How is it the middle of the month already?