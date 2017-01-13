So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Yes to the 1980s and Brit Marling’s ‘OA’, no to flu and the Obamas’ goodbye
Brit Marling: co-creator and star of The OA, the mystery drama on Netflix. Photograph: Donna Ward/WireImage
WHAT’S HOT
The 24-Hour Plays
At the Abbey Theatre, Sunday, January 29th
1980s fashion
We’ve been flirting with it for a while now, but 2017 will be all 80s all the time
Brit Marling
Brilliant in The OA, and its co-creator
Dublin Canvas
The public art project continues to brighten up the capital’s streets in winter
Smart beds
The Sleep Number 360 smart bed adjusts its firmness as you move, tilts your head if you snore, and has a foot-warmer. Tech we can get on top of
‘La La Land’
Beat the January blues with a decent screen musical
Craig Green
The menswear designer everyone wants a piece of
WHAT’S NOT
Theatre mode
Settings to use your phone in the cinema? Turn it off!
Casey Affleck
Winning plaudits for his acting despite sexual harassment claims
The Obamas’ goodbye
The end of an era, and the start of a much scarier one
The flu
The worst
Light-up runners for adults
Penneys popularising the kiddie trend for grown-ups. Hmm
‘Fifty Shades Darker’
Avoid
The January fast-track time machine
How is it the middle of the month already?