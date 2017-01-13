So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Yes to the 1980s and Brit Marling’s ‘OA’, no to flu and the Obamas’ goodbye

Brit Marling: co-creator and star of The OA, the mystery drama on Netflix. Photograph: Donna Ward/WireImage

Brit Marling: co-creator and star of The OA, the mystery drama on Netflix. Photograph: Donna Ward/WireImage

 

WHAT’S HOT

The 24-Hour Plays
At the Abbey Theatre, Sunday, January 29th

1980s fashion
We’ve been flirting with it for a while now, but 2017 will be all 80s all the time

Brit Marling
Brilliant in The OA, and its co-creator

Dublin Canvas
The public art project continues to brighten up the capital’s streets in winter

Smart beds
The Sleep Number 360 smart bed adjusts its firmness as you move, tilts your head if you snore, and has a foot-warmer. Tech we can get on top of

‘La La Land’
Beat the January blues with a decent screen musical

Craig Green
The menswear designer everyone wants a piece of

WHAT’S NOT

Theatre mode
Settings to use your phone in the cinema? Turn it off!

Casey Affleck
Winning plaudits for his acting despite sexual harassment claims

The Obamas’ goodbye
The end of an era, and the start of a much scarier one

The flu
The worst

Light-up runners for adults
Penneys popularising the kiddie trend for grown-ups. Hmm

‘Fifty Shades Darker’
Avoid

The January fast-track time machine
How is it the middle of the month already?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.