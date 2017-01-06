So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Yes to Amy Huberman’s return to RTÉ in ‘Striking Out’, but no to the weighing scales

Amy Huberman stars in RTÉ’s new four-part drama Striking Out. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

WHAT’S HOT

Deli 147’s mini donuts On Parnell Street in Dublin. Divine

Striking Out The Hubes is back on RTÉ Catastrophe Season 3 Carrie Fisher’s last role

I See You The xx’s third album, out on the 13th

Drew Barrymore Starring in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet

New Year New Hair Start 2017 with a cut

J Lo and Drake A couple we can get behind

Sale nuggets Randomly finding a gem in the last gasp of the sales

Dancing With The Stars It’s been a while since there’s been an Irish reality TV show with this much cheesy guilty pleasure

WHAT’S NOT

Hangovers Banished for January

Glitter The remnants of Christmas crackers and decorations gets everywhere

The weighing scales A cruel mistress indeed

Self-driving cars Trials without permits causing a kerfuffle in the US

Milo Yiannopoulos World’s most annoying self-promoted man talks up new his book deal

Pay day wait ‘Tis a long month

Social media Feels like everyone is ditching their accounts for the New Year

Rent scare stories It’ll get worse before it gets better

