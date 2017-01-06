So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Yes to Amy Huberman’s return to RTÉ in ‘Striking Out’, but no to the weighing scales
Amy Huberman stars in RTÉ’s new four-part drama Striking Out. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill
WHAT’S HOT
Deli 147’s mini donuts On Parnell Street in Dublin. Divine
Striking Out The Hubes is back on RTÉ Catastrophe Season 3 Carrie Fisher’s last role
I See You The xx’s third album, out on the 13th
Drew Barrymore Starring in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet
New Year New Hair Start 2017 with a cut
J Lo and Drake A couple we can get behind
Sale nuggets Randomly finding a gem in the last gasp of the sales
Dancing With The Stars It’s been a while since there’s been an Irish reality TV show with this much cheesy guilty pleasure
WHAT’S NOT
Hangovers Banished for January
Glitter The remnants of Christmas crackers and decorations gets everywhere
The weighing scales A cruel mistress indeed
Self-driving cars Trials without permits causing a kerfuffle in the US
Milo Yiannopoulos World’s most annoying self-promoted man talks up new his book deal
Pay day wait ‘Tis a long month
Social media Feels like everyone is ditching their accounts for the New Year
Rent scare stories It’ll get worse before it gets better