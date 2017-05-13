Ross O'Carroll-Kelly: It’s like if Tarantino directed Wind in the Willows
Ro and the wife of a gangland criminal are going at it. We’re all focking dead
So here I am, on a Spanish street, watching my teenage son and the wife of one of Ireland’s leading gangland criminals go at it in the back of a Citroën Picasso. He’s taking ages to finish as well – I’m sure he’ll get quicker as he gets older – and I’m looking over my shoulder, terrified that Grievous Bodily Horm is going to walk by any minute on the way back to his aportment.