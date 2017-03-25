Obituary: Ryan McBride

Derry City’s influential team captain, Ryan McBride, has died, aged 27.

Born, fittingly, in 1989, the year of Derry City’s historic treble victory, and reared in the shadow of Brandywell Stadium, Ryan fulfilled his dream of captaining his home town club and he endeared himself to City fans with his loyalty and leadership. He was clearly cut out for the role and has left an indelible mark on the club.

A man of few words, yet a fearless leader on the park, he will be remembered for his generosity of spirit and his commanding presence – a proud Derry man who had time for everyone and who wore his heart on his sleeve.

It was evident that the city and, indeed, the island of Ireland had been affected in some way by the death of a man who will be remembered as a sporting legend. Derry has lost a hero; a man of dignity and honour who will be sorely missed.

Final appearances

It is deeply regrettable that he didn’t get the chance to reach his full potential as he was clearly maturing into one of the best centre-backs in Ireland. His final appearances epitomised his career in the red and white as he appeared to be in the prime of his life.

His match winner against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium on March 10th and the emotion etched on his face after he scored, told its own story. He was a proud man that night in Dublin.

Ryan had made his debut in another 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers in 2011 – that match was at Brandywell – and, just for good measure, he secured the “man of the match” award.

Fast forward four days after the match in Tallaght and he was again demonstrating his unique strength and will to win as, despite suffering from the flu and chest pains at half-time, he remarkably emerged with his typical gusto and netted the decisive insurance goal in the 3-1 win over the champions, Dundalk in Buncrana, Derry’s temporary home this season.

The following Saturday, March 18th, at the same venue, he played in his swansong appearance as he helped keep a clean sheet in the 4-0 win over Drogheda. There was so much optimism surrounding the club that afternoon, optimism which shattered into insignificance just 24 hours later.

Ryan was a supporter, first and foremost, and he realised his ambition when offered the captaincy of the club he supported as a young boy by former boss, Peter Hutton.

School day

“Every day is a school day for me,” said Ryan when interviewed during his early career after another former manager, Stephen Kenny, had discovered him playing in a local summer cup competition in the pitch next door in the Brandywell Showgrounds.

Although he was not the most technically gifted, Ryan McBride did perform with his heart on his sleeve; his robust but fair challenges always respected by opposing forwards.

Ryan was predeceased by his mother, Noreen, who died of cancer. He is survived by his father, Lexie; his partner, Mairead and three sisters Colleen, Siunin and Caitlin.