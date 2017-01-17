Nine kinds of shoes every woman needs

Don’t let your shoes serve as an afterthought – the right footwear is where you will score your fashion points, even when you are past investing in current trends. Streamline your shoe collection and put your best foot forward with the styles that are here to stay.

Courts

A basic black pump in leather, suede or patent is the ultimate go-to. They are the LBD of the shoe world. Not only are the timeless but extremely versatile and discreet enough to be worn multiple times throughout the week without compromising sophistication. From the office to an evening event, they will add a classically chic finish to your structured dress or faded denims.

Block heels

A block heel gives you a little leverage without sacrificing any comfort. But just because a shoe is sensible in height doesn’t mean it has to be uninspiring. Choose a block heel with embellished and metallic treatments that make the retro silhouette feel playful and unexpected.

Ballet flats

Following in the footsteps of loafers and mules, the ballet pump resembles the resurgence of fashion’s love affair with flats, determined by the 2016 insta-domination of the Miu Miu ballerina flat. Equal parts feminine, elegant and casual, they make the perfect partner to jeans and tailored trousers. Styled best when contrasted with more boyish pieces, avoid wearing them with anything too pretty or smart and skip the socks – to avoid them looking frumpy bare feet are crucial.

Loafers

Spiralling into cult status, thanks to the influence of Gucci, loafers have developed into the quintessential everyday shoe and earning their spot in the forever-in-style list. A shoe made to be invested in, opt for a well-made pair – crafted with leather – that will work for all-day and sustain the level of wear that comes with near-constant use. They are the ideal auxiliary to floaty midi and fluted hem skirts.

Ankle boots

Want to instantly up the ante of any outfit? Ankle boots do the trick. Let them peep out of cropped jeans, or use them to modernise winter maxi dresses and sleek midi skirts. They are a surefire way to keep things interesting without sacrificing warmth or style. Invest in a pair with enduring fabric, mid-height heel and neutral colour for round-the-year wear.

Heeled sandals

Think of it as a stylish and elevated upgrade to the flip-flop. A heeled sandal might be seen as an ubiquitous summer shoe delightfully paired with shorts, culottes and a floral sundress. But if you find the right one – comfortable, with a little height and edge, it will check all the boxes for your wardrobe for even work and play. Opt for a minimalist leather sandal in classic navy or black.

Statement pairs

Every woman needs a supremely sexy statement shoe in her arsenal. Opt for a heel with an elegant use of colour, print and luxe material. Thanks to designers such as Celine, Jil Sander and Gucci, heels are taking a more sculptural turn – think abstract heels, buckles and gilded accents and expect to see the theme more on shoes than sandals. You’ll instantly be able to make any outfit party-appropriate with some fun footwear.

Metallics

From gleaming to sparkly and everything in between, a metallic shoe is a wardrobe no-brainer. Complementing any feminine wedding look, or adding edge to your party outfits come Christmas, the metallic shoe will even work for the boardroom. Punctuate your dark workwear with a gilded take on a classic such as a loafer, brogue or court.

Runners

Fashion runners are here to stay, but who says they have to be plain white? It’s time to say sayonara to your Stan Smiths and get excited with a colourful trainer or experiment with a embellished pair. Sticking to neutral shades of grey, navy or black will guarantee, while casual, your runners have a semi-sophisticated vibe when paired with more-polished pieces.