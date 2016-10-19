Michael Harding: Memories of the women I lost and that kiss on a sofa in Ennis
Meeting years later, we were older and in less danger of setting each other on fire
My friend had travelled the world; I had remained in Ireland, clinging to the rivers, lakes and hills of my childhood, writing sad memoirs and never wandering very far from home. Photograph: Brian Farrell.
I suppose you can’t marry everyone you like, so the older I get the more memories I gather of women I lost, or to be more accurate, women who let me go. Or to be completely truthful – women who escaped. Women who took one look at me and said: “I wouldn’t touch that ejit with a barge pole!” And I often remember women who opted for someone else; dear friends that I longed for and never quite succeeded in bringing into a close embrace. I suppose love is always a feeling of incompleteness.