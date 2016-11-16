Michael Harding: A poetry evening made me want to talk to Patrick Kavanagh
I wanted to go to the poet and tell him how beautiful Monaghan can still be
Monaghan poet Patrick Kavanagh. Photograph: The Wiltshire Collection/National Library of Ireland
I love poetry. From the moment an old typewriter appeared on my 15th birthday, I marvelled at the letters on the keyboard, as I pressed each one, and at the imprint that remained afterwards, firm and inky black on a white sheet of paper. Making poems was physical.