Mary Coughlan “I could have died and I’m not thinking about that”

Róisín Meets Podcast: Galway singer is back on stage at Vicar Street next month after overcoming heart disease

Jennifer Ryan

Mary Coughlan: Making plans for a “huge musical extravaganza”. Photograph: The Irish Times

“I could have died and I’m not thinking about that, but I did think about it and I was really down about it,” says Irish singer Mary Coughlan on the latest Róisín Meets podcast.

Not long after her 60th birthday last year, Coughlan began keeping a diary cataloguing the symptoms she was experiencing as a result of severe chest pain that forced her to cancel several shows.

