Mary Coughlan “I could have died and I’m not thinking about that”

“I could have died and I’m not thinking about that, but I did think about it and I was really down about it,” says Irish singer Mary Coughlan on the latest Róisín Meets podcast.

Not long after her 60th birthday last year, Coughlan began keeping a diary cataloguing the symptoms she was experiencing as a result of severe chest pain that forced her to cancel several shows.

She tells Róisín Ingle how, after being misdiagnosed with lung problems and leaving one hospital with “90 Solpadeine” and anxiety medication, she was later told by a consultant that she had multiple blockages in two of her arteries and would have to have stents fitted.

Also on the podcast, Coughlan speaks about working on her mental health with psychiatrist Ivor Browne, making peace with the past and her plans for a “huge musical extravaganza” with the theatre company Brokentalkers.

