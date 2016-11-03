Martina Devlin’s Big Regret: ‘I wish I had warmed to cats sooner’

Meet Chekhov – a quirky, feisty, occasionally affectionate, inherently independent tabby with a taste for tomato sauce and shampoo

Martina Devlin

‘Chekhov earns his keep by inspiring me’

‘Chekhov earns his keep by inspiring me’

 

Cats. That’s my regret. I wish I could have warmed to them earlier – but better late than never.

I grew up in a household where greyhounds ruled the back garden; and greyhounds and furry wee creatures are not a match made in heaven. So my father took pains to convince his children that cats were the bearers of misfortune.

Or in the Ulster vernacular: “Them’s wile unlucky beings, it wud never do to bring a cat into the house.” He did it for their protection rather than from any aversion, I suspect.

Anyhow, two years ago, I was given a kitten by neighbours. And so Chekhov – a quirky, feisty, occasionally affectionate, inherently independent tabby with a taste for tomato sauce and shampoo (when he can get it, which is just about never) – entered my life. And I can’t imagine being without him.

By night, he slinks round the neighbourhood looking for scrapes. He ought to take lessons from TS Eliot’s Macavity on having an alibi at the ready before trouble rears its head. Instead, Chekhov is always the one caught red-handed amid broken glass or fish bones when the other cats have scarpered.

After his adventures, he snoozes the day away, sometimes kipping in the laptop case in my study, or burrowing into the laundry basket, provided there are damp towels inside. Anywhere but his cat basket.

Last Christmas, he tried to take a nap in a bag of holly – one hidey-hole he exited at a lively lick.

Chekhov earns his keep by inspiring me: for example, he gave me an entry point into my short story about Alice Milligan for The Glass Shore anthology. When I discovered from her diary that WB Yeats visited Alice, and lifted her two cats onto his knee to stroke them while he and Alice discussed poetry, it helped me to imagine myself into her life.

Naturally, I gave her a cat for company. Just like mine. But not quite as handsome.

The Glass Shore : Short Stories by Women Writers from the North of Ireland includes work by Martina Devlin, is edited by Sinéad Gleeson and published by New Island

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.