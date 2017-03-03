John Boyne: ‘The marriage referendum was a dark time, I was glad when it was over’

“The marriage referendum was a very dark time. It had a good result at the end of it, but I for one was glad when it was over,” says Irish author John Boyne.

“Where the whole country is deciding who 10% of the people can and can’t love, and who they can and can’t marry, I’m not convinced they ever had the right to do it,” he told Róisín Ingle, presenter of the Róisín Meets podcast.

Boyne’s latest novel, The Heart’s Invisible Furies – his 10th book for adults – was written during those days leading up to the referendum in 2015. It is epic in scope, spanning three countries, two continents and 70 years of one man’s life.

There are also some formidable female characters in the book and Boyne said that is something he has made a conscious effort to achieve in all of his books since he reviewed his work about seven years ago.

“I wanted to start writing better, stronger, more independent female characters and I’ve sort of stuck with that ever since. Usually in my books the female characters are smarter than the men,” he said.

Boyne did not enjoy significant success until his fifth novel, The Boy in Striped Pyjamas, which was a game changer for him as a writer.

Did he know he was on to a good thing when he wrote it? There was a sense, he said, a buzz in the publishing world leading up to the books release that hinted at the success that was to come. His confidence took a knock just ahead of publication though, when a reviewer for The Times of London called it ‘a novel of blush-making vulgarity’.

He need not have worried though. It went on to sell nine million copies worldwide, was translated into over twenty languages and made into a film.

Other writers might get annoyed about being questioned about their previous books while publicising their new one, but Boyne said he is always happy to talk about The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas because it gave him the space to become a full-time writer, a luxury not afforded to many of his peers.

Also on the podcast, Boyne spoke about why Ireland is now a healthier society than it used to be, how he always knew he would become a writer and why, after the breakdown of his 11 year relationship last year, he is looking forward to being kept busy touring his new book.

John Boyne’s The Heart’s Invisible Furies, published by Doubleday, is out now.