Janet Jackson (50) gives birth to first child
Pop star and husband are ‘thrilled’ to welcome their son Eissa, according to statement
Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their son, Eissa, on Tuesday, a representative for the singer has said. Photograph: Karim Sahib/AFP
Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their son, Eissa, on Tuesday, a representative for the singer has said.
“Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time,” the statement read.
The 50-year-old pop star postponed a tour following the release of her 2015 album Unbreakable in order to plan a family. Jackson posted a video on social media at the time, telling fans that she was taking a break from performing live because “there’s been a sudden change” – which triggered false rumours about the musician’s health.
Eissa Al Mana is the singer’s first child. Jackson and Wissam Al Mana married in 2012. A statement said the musician and the Qatari businessman were “thrilled” to welcome their son.