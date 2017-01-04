Janet Jackson (50) gives birth to first child

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their son, Eissa, on Tuesday, a representative for the singer has said.

“Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time,” the statement read.

The 50-year-old pop star postponed a tour following the release of her 2015 album Unbreakable in order to plan a family. Jackson posted a video on social media at the time, telling fans that she was taking a break from performing live because “there’s been a sudden change” – which triggered false rumours about the musician’s health.

Eissa Al Mana is the singer’s first child. Jackson and Wissam Al Mana married in 2012. A statement said the musician and the Qatari businessman were “thrilled” to welcome their son.