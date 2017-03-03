Jane Fonda tells Brie Larson: ‘I have been raped, I was sexually abused as a child’

Speaking to the star of Room Brie Larson, Fonda said that society needs to help abuse victims “realise that it is not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right”

Actress Jane Fonda at the 14th Annual Global Green Pre Oscar Party at TAO Hollywood on February 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actress Jane Fonda at the 14th Annual Global Green Pre Oscar Party at TAO Hollywood on February 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Jane Fonda has revealed that she has been the victim of a a history of sexual abuse, beginning when she was a child.

Speaking to fellow actor Brie Larson in Net-a-Porter magazine, Fonda said: “I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss.

“I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.”

Fonda, who has starred in films such as 9 to 5 and Barbarella and more recently won acclaim for roles in Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth and the Netflix show Grace and Frankie, said that young women were prone to diminishing the severity of such crimes because they blamed themselves.

“I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape,” she said. “They think, ‘It must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way’.”

As part of her work as a women’s rights activist, Fonda is a supporter of the V-Day movement, which works to stop violence against women and girls. She said that society needs to help abuse victims “realise that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right”.

Fonda also told Larson that she felt people underestimate the “extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females”. It took her a “a long time” to embrace feminism, she said, because “I was brought up with the disease to please.”

When researching her memoirs in 2014, Fonda found that her mother, Frances Ford Seymour, had been sexually abused aged eight. Seymour killed herself at the age of 42, when Fonda was 12.

Larson won the best actress Oscar in 2016 for her role as a woman who is held captive for six years and raped in the film Room.

Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.