Ivanka Trump, the multimillionaire heiress who’s just like you
Blonde ambition: She’s a ‘gateway Trump’ – and just as big a menace as her father
Ivanka Trump with the Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland and the president of the National Council of German Women’s Organisations, Mona Kueppers in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Getty Images
Ivanka Trump wants you to know she’s just like you. Before 7am, she’s most often to be found at home in a dressing gown smeared with avocado puree. She has to schedule “working lunches” with her daughter Arabella (5) if she wants to see her.