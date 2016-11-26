It’s the Irish in us

Sinéad O’Sullivan London ‘This photograph was taken at the Kerry Association London annual golf day in Stanmore, London. I have volunteered for the association for more than four years. It fundraises and donates to those in need within the London Irish community. It’s like family to me, with the older members like grandparents. I have learned so much from them and they give me a strong connection to my Irish heritage.’

Maev McDaid London and Sheffield ‘I chose this photograph because Irish music is a way for me to celebrate my Irish culture, as well as share it with others. Playing the harp keeps me connected to the songs and stories of home, and it also gives me the chance to experience new opportunities in a different country.’

Brian O’Sullivan New Zealand‘This is a typical collection of books hauled back from Ireland during a holiday there. Every time I’ve travelled back from Ireland over the past 20 years, it has been a battle of the books in terms of baggage weight allowances on flights. ‘Even today, books remain the most effective mechanism for transmitting rare and in-depth cultural information, despite the availability of digital media. ‘After a particularly serious bout of homesickness, my partner and I resorted to setting up an Irish book publishing business in the basement of our home in Wellington. Figuring that it was too expensive to access Irish books on this side of the planet, we decided to produce our own. ‘Seven books and two years later, we’re still going and the personal satisfaction of creative work that allows me to reconnect with my home culture on a daily basis is something I’ll never give up.’

David Whale Bristol‘This is a photograph is of Tim O’Loughlin in full flight for St Nick’s GAA club at our recent Gloucestershire County Final against rivals Western Gaels. ‘I’ve been a member of the St Nick’s for about four years and we are a very social bunch of lads of all ages and from all locations. It’s a fantastic way of staying in touch with your roots for anyone who finds themselves in need of an Irish community in the UK.’

Neil Reape Germany ‘This is my 15-month-old son Cian, born and raised in Munich. I have lived in Germany now for 16 years and my wife is German. We have two children, Hannah and Cian. Neither has lived in Ireland but they do have Irish passports. In fact they had Irish passports before the German passports arrived. My wife laughs at me for getting the applications out so early after each birth. ‘Before having children I never really celebrated my Irishness. Patriotism is a tricky subject in Germany anyway. However, since having children, I have probably embraced being Irish more than ever before in my life. Not only for sporting events (the kids have Irish football and rugby kits as well as Mayo and Kerry T-shirts), but I also play the odd bit of Irish music during the drive to creche each morning. So I guess I celebrate my Irishness by passing it on to my kids.’

Michael Russell New York ‘I live in New York and work for America’s newest stock exchange (IEX). There are three Irish in the firm of 70-plus people. We each have a tricolour at our desk and unfurl it during great sporting events. This was taken during the Euros this summer.’