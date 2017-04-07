Irish emigrant’s diary from a six week voyage to Australia in 1914

Diary extracts from James Patrick McCormick who traveled to Australia 103 years ago

James Patrick McCormick

 

These are extracts from the diary of James Patrick McCormick (20), son of Thomas and Mary (neè Pender) McCormick, on the family’s emigration voyage to Australia in 1914. With them went Tom and Katie Gannon, James’s first cousins and my granduncle and grandaunt. James made a daily entry in his diary throughout the six-week voyage. They left Ireland exactly 103 years ago.


Left home at half past seven, the 15 April 1914. In on the train at Borris, [Carlow], at eleven o’clock, met the Gannons in Kilkenny and went on to Waterford . . . At nine o’clock we went on to Rosslare Harbour . . . on the boat at half past eleven . . . arrived in Fishguard at a quarter after three. Went on to London– travelled for six hours. We saw a great lot of sights . . . one of them Sutton and Sons, where Mick Doran gets his seeds . . . spent all day and all night in London . . . Got up Friday morning at 6 o’clock, took the train . . . arrived in Tilbury docks. Got in on the big Indrapura . . . set sail at a quarter after one o’clock.

Tuesday 21st. Danced a few sets and reels. We only know about 10 Irish yet.

Sunday 26th. Had a church service on deck at 10 o’clock. Had a rosary at 9 o’clock at night. We and a lot of other passengers slept out on deck all night, we could not stop on the lower deck with the heat.

Tuesday 28th. We have now crossed the Equator. Warmer than any of the days passed.

Friday, May 1st. We have a Scotch boy in prison for three days on bread and water for going against Captain’s rules.

Tuesday 5th. Got to know a boy from Bagenalstown and a girl from Waterford.
Thursday 7th. Landed in Cape Town. Spent the day going around the town, went to a great theatre at night. Back on board at twelve o’clock.

Saturday 9th. Everybody must take a bath today whether they like it or no . . . ten big Scotch men would go around and every dirty fellow they could catch they would bring them on and give them a good bath.

Friday 15th. We have to keep on the lower deck . . . could not stay on the top one with the cold.

Saturday 23rd. This evening we had a great Scotch concert in the dining room.

Wednesday 27th. Got up at 4 o’clock, we are landed in Melbourne. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.