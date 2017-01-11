How to avoid pitfalls of pig-headedness during a debate
Simply suggesting someone doesn’t know enough is an example of sloppy criticism
We have a bad relationship with criticism – both in the giving and receiving. Photograph: iStock
Why is it that, when someone does us the favour of disproving our bad ideas or revealing the gaps in our perspective (be it with great politeness or a hint of snotty superiority), so many of us huff and grizzle like a toddler whose Play-Doh has been confiscated upon the discovery that we’ve been eating it?