Fantasy Lent: What should Rory McIlroy, Donald Trump and Gerry Adams give up?

If everyone observed Lent, even the rich and famous, it might look a bit like this ...

Rosita Boland

What should this array of characters give up for lent?

What should this array of characters give up for lent?

 

Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, is going to give up crisps for Lent. That’s actually a front-page story in today’s Daily Telegraph, so we can assume it’s not Fake News. Although no brand was mentioned, apparently Mrs May favours the salt and vinegar flavour.

What if we lived in a world where everyone observed Lent, and everyone in the public eye was obliged to announce one thing they will give up for the duration? It could look something like this.

Donald Trump refrains from tweeting.

Brendan O’Carroll gives up swearing.

Rory McIlroy says no to invitations for ad-hoc rounds of golf in Florida.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers give up any accounts involving the handling of shiny red envelopes.

Kellyanne Conway stops putting her shoes on couches in the Oval Office.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stops arguing with one of their own drivers about how they are treated by the company.

The Healy Raes give up their caps.

The Kardashians stop all filming and all social media, just to see if they still exist at the end of Lent.

The Cabinet gives up travelling out of Ireland for St Patrick’s Day.

The BBC stops interviewing Nigel Farage.

Gerry Adams gives up his teddy bear.

David Beckham gives up expressing his hopes for a knighthood via emails.

The children of inner city Dublin give up their auld sins again, for the entertainment of a new generation.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.