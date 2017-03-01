Fantasy Lent: What should Rory McIlroy, Donald Trump and Gerry Adams give up?

Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, is going to give up crisps for Lent. That’s actually a front-page story in today’s Daily Telegraph, so we can assume it’s not Fake News. Although no brand was mentioned, apparently Mrs May favours the salt and vinegar flavour.

What if we lived in a world where everyone observed Lent, and everyone in the public eye was obliged to announce one thing they will give up for the duration? It could look something like this.

Donald Trump refrains from tweeting.

Brendan O’Carroll gives up swearing.

Rory McIlroy says no to invitations for ad-hoc rounds of golf in Florida.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers give up any accounts involving the handling of shiny red envelopes.

Kellyanne Conway stops putting her shoes on couches in the Oval Office.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stops arguing with one of their own drivers about how they are treated by the company.

The Healy Raes give up their caps.

The Kardashians stop all filming and all social media, just to see if they still exist at the end of Lent.

The Cabinet gives up travelling out of Ireland for St Patrick’s Day.

The BBC stops interviewing Nigel Farage.

Gerry Adams gives up his teddy bear.

David Beckham gives up expressing his hopes for a knighthood via emails.

The children of inner city Dublin give up their auld sins again, for the entertainment of a new generation.