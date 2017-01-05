Family Fortunes: Ollie the rooster was a misogynist who would shame the Taliban

Then my mother had enough of his antics . . .

Sheelagh Mooney

‘His only redeeming trait, a dubious one, was that he exercised a certain impartiality in his dislike of females’

‘His only redeeming trait, a dubious one, was that he exercised a certain impartiality in his dislike of females’

 

The bantam rooster came to live at our farm courtesy of my parents’ old friends Ollie and Rita. My parents couldn’t understand why Rita was laughing so much when my father accepted Ollie’s generous offer of a magnificent rooster of dark plumage.

It wasn’t long before all became clear as the feathered “Ollie” began to reveal his true colours and nature. Ollie was a terrifying misogynist who would shame the Taliban with his tactics. His only redeeming trait, a dubious one, was that he exercised a certain impartiality in his dislike of females. Young, old, glamorous or ourdoorsy, he made no exception and would launch an attack on any passing female without the slightest provocation. We could never figure out how he could distinguish tiny female children from male ones but he made no mistakes.

No female visitor was safe. My mother, sister and I were regularly subjected to vicious sustained attacks and could no longer frequent the farmyard adjacent to the house. Even when my mother swung the yard-brush at him almost decapitating him he was not to be deterred and she was forced to beat a hasty retreat to the safety of the house. Meanwhile my father, brother and Ollie of course were free to roam as they pleased.

Finally my mother had enough of his antics and it looked like Ollie’s days were numbered and the boiling pot beckoned. As he lingered on death row, as arrogant as ever, my mother had a light-bulb moment and a solution dawned, he would go to live with my two bachelor uncles, Jack and Joe. Once there Ollie settled in well and soon became known affectionately, at least to my uncles as “the Rottweiler”, a name he lived up to. The uncles were delighted with him, not being that pushed about female company themselves. The three of them lived very companionably for a number of years in their male enclave during which time no female could safely step over the threshold of the gate and few attempted it.

When Ollie finally departed for that great chicken coop in the sky, my uncles were truly sad to see him go. No tears were ever shed in our house though when news of his demise filtered through.

Sheelagh Mooney

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.