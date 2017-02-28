Drive-thru ashes: do Ash Wednesday without leaving your car

A Glenamaddy parish priest is facilitating busy parishioners on Ash Wednesday

Rosita Boland

St Patrick’s Church in Glenamaddy, Co Galway, will offer a drive-though service for Ash Wednesday. Photograph: Google

St Patrick’s Church in Glenamaddy, Co Galway, will offer a drive-though service for Ash Wednesday. Photograph: Google

 

What do you think of when you hear the expression, “drive-through service”? Burgers and fries? Tick. A car wash? Tick. Ashes? Hang on, did you say ashes? What’s all that about?

Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, and the start of Lent. One enterprising parish priest, Fr Paddy Mooney of St Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy, Co Galway, has come up with an idea to facilitate his busy commuting parishioners. Fr Mooney will be up early tomorrow morning, offering a drive-through service at his church, administering ashes.

As the Glenamaddy parish newsletter notes this week, “The Ashes will also be available from 8am-9.30am outside of Glenamaddy church for people who cannot attend Mass who may be sick, find it difficult to walk, people on their way to work, or families on their way to school. If you are unable to attend Mass you can come here, receive your Ashes without having to leave your car.”

It’s a novel idea for Ireland, although even a rudimentary search of Google reveals that “Ashes to go” is commonplace in many Catholic churches in America; where, of course, the whole drive-through phenomena began.

The usual practice of receiving ashes comes via attending a Mass. If you had to be analytical about it, parishioners in the past might have thought you had to earn your ashes on your forehead by putting in the time at Mass. Now you can just turn up at the drive-through in Glenamaddy and get them anyway. It does beg the doctrinal question: are the ashes distributed via a drive-through less meaningful than ashes received after attending a Mass?

What’s next, by way of convenience and church services? Might we see a time in the future when parishioners don’t actually go inside the church at all, but drive-through its car park? If you can receive ashes without having to attend Mass, might there be a time when you can receive Communion without even having to enter the church? Will the car be the new confession box?

Who knows? The one surety is that tomorrow morning, if you are in the vicinity of Glenamaddy, Co Galway, you will be able to receive Ash Wednesday ashes without having to get out of your car.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.