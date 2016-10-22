Creating a criminal: what causes people to cross the line
What children see, what is role-modelled for them, has a crucial effect on future behaviour
“In essence, X has been a victim of child physical and sexual abuse, but had very little knowledge of how to process that information or be aware of how unhealthy and inappropriate it was throughout his/her childhood. As such, he/she is a prototypical example of what can occur from such an unhealthy childhood development and which has now contributed to a plethora of psychiatric presentations which are integral to his/her personality and have contributed to his/her ongoing offending behaviour for many years.”