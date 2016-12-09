‘Chop your own wood and it will warm ya twice’ and other gems from Sarah Palin
Hilary Fannin: The Alaskan’s Yuletide book feels more frightening in the Trump era
‘Sarah Palin’s book serves not just as a diatribe against secularisation but also as a heartwarming glance through the frosted windows of the Palin household at Yuletide’
A humpback whale has recently been spotted swimming up and down the Hudson river. Pictures show it curled up above the waterline like a huge inflatable toy, flanked on each bank by the New York City skyline.