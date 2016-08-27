Carlene Carter: ‘Johnny Cash was such a good dad to me. He was unique’

American country singer Carlene Carter is the final Music Month guest on the Róisín Meets podcast & plays her version of her stepfather’s biggest hit, Ring of Fire

Jennifer Ryan

 

“He was such a good dad to me. We had a special relationship, I will say. He called me Sparkle and I called him Big John. He was unique,” says Carlene Carter of her stepfather Johnny Cash, who was married to her mother June for over 30 years.

“I got the greatest chance in my life to witness two of the greatest entertainers on the planet perform all the time and I also got to grow up seeing them being very human. The thrill that John would have when he had a new song was inspiring,” she told Róisín Ingle, presenter of the Róisín Meets podcast.

Growing up a Carter meant a life on the stage was inevitable and she got her first outing at the age of four.

“They just threw me out on stage and said: ‘sing this song’. I was really shy and boy did I sound country. If you think I got a country accent now, you should hear that recording,” she said.

Carter says she is used to being introduced as the daughter of country music legend June Carter, the stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of “Mother” Maybelle Carter of the original Carter Family. She was never intimidated by it though.

“I do recognise they were iconic performers and contributors to music, so I have a great amount of respect for that. But to me they were my family and I never was in awe of it in a way that made me feel like I couldn’t’ do that. I wanted to do it and carry it on,” she said.

Married three times before the age of 23, Carter has a wild past and has battled drink and drug problems over the years. She spoke candidly about the difficulties she has faced staying sober, particularly in 2003 when she lost her sister Rosie, her mother June and stepfather Johnny Cash within months of each other.

She has no regrets in her life, however, and she says she is determined not to miss anymore.

“I feel like I missed some stuff because I was not present. Now I have seven granbabies and I don’t want to miss anything about them, I don’t want to be worrying about that.”

You can hear Carlene Carter play three songs live, including her version of Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire, and listen to the full conversation with Róisín Ingle in the latest Róisín Meets podcast on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher or irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.