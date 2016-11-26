Billy McCarthy: Former priest made waves on local radio

Billy McCarthy, who has died at the age of 62 following an aneurysm, was a remarkably successful broadcaster on Waterford local radio. A former priest, his early morning programme, Deise AM on WLR FM, dominated the airwaves of the southeast for the past 27 years.

As a priest of the diocese of Waterford and Lismore, he served as curate in Killea parish before going to Boston College in Massachusetts, to complete an MA in religious education. On his return, he became director of catechetics and curate in Stradbally. In 1989 he left the priesthood and began a career as a professional broadcaster. In a sense, the move from the pulpit to the airwaves was a natural progression.

Born in Waterford, he was educated at Naomh Lorcán primary school and Mount Sion secondary school before going to UCD to study for a BA degree in English and philosophy. After a year, however, he transferred to Maynooth seminary, completing his degree and studying for the priesthood.

Hospital requests

As a schoolboy, McCarthy cut his teeth disc jockeying at St Patrick’s Hospital, in Waterford, performing his own version of the popular hospital requests show. As an indication of things to come, the story goes that the patients far preferred his performance. Later, as a clerical student in Rome he became involved in the Vatican radio service.

As a young priest, he was again drawn to the medium of radio, presenting The Good News Programme on Saturday mornings from 1983 to 1988 when WLR (Waterford Local Radio) was a “pirate” station. On leaving the priesthood, he became programme director, a post he held until 2014.

Highly intelligent, he had an ability to think on his feet and get to the nub of the issue under discussion. And, like all good broadcasters, he had the common touch but did not suffer fools gladly.

In a tribute, his former schoolmate, life-long friend and newspaper arts critic, Pat McEvoy, described McCarthy as clever, bubbly, thoughtful and a “consummate professional in everything he did . . . always prepared and patient with his interviewees”, including “some really difficult interviews with people on the edge”.

No nonsense

While he grilled politicians in a no-nonsense, constantly probing manner, he adopted a gentler approach during his everyday conversations with the people of Waterford, especially those who had suffered the trauma of losing a job or the tragedy of losing a loved one. Des Whelan, managing director at the WLR FM station, described him as “a brilliant broadcaster with a great ability to connect with people” , and he won a national PPI radio award for best current affairs programme in 2003.

He had a long-term relationship with his partner, Des O’Keeffe, whom he often referred to as “My Des”. Billy McCarthy had a fine singing voice, and took part in Waterford musical events. He also compered the city’s biggest annual charity fund-raiser, the Lions Club Christmas appeal for the St Vincent de Paul, which packed the cathedral every year.

Billy McCarthy is survived by his partner Des, his mother Kay, sister Celine, brothers Declan and Ronan.