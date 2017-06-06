Amal and George Clooney’s twin babies are born, spokesman says

Amal Clooney has given birth to twins, her husband George Clooney’s publicist said on Tuesday.

Girl and boy babies Ella and Alexander were born on Tuesday morning, according to the couple’s publicist Stan Rosenfield.

He said both newborns are “happy, healthy and doing fine”. He joked: “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

They are the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse.

Amal Clooney and the Oscar-winning star of films like Ocean’s Eleven and Three Kings married in Italy in 2014, making them one of the world’s biggest celebrity couples.

Reuters/PA