Parklife: Ireland’s parks are hot for summer
...but the new Baywatch movie leaves us cold
Not good: the mercury rises and out come the ankles. Photograph: Aidan Crawley
WHAT’S HOT
Parklife
Ireland’s parks come into their own in summertime
‘Whitney: Can I Be Me’
A new Nick Broomfield documentary on Whitney Houston
Lime & Fancy
An 80s and 90s pop night at Wigwam in Dublin
Ken Early
Named by the Guardian as one of the football pundits of the year
Wedding season
Prosecco, spare flat shoes and dance moves at the ready
‘Conversations with Friends’
Irish woman Sally Rooney’s buzzed-about debut novel
Love Equality
The campaign for equal marriage rights in Northern Ireland deserves all of our support
WHAT’S NOT
Socks
Rising temperatures and trouser lengths = a lot of bare ankles
‘Baywatch’
Yet another “pre-sold franchise” film fails to deliver
Traffic
With 15 per cent more cars in the roads since 2013, the increasing congestion across the country is obvious and frustrating
Lunchtime markets
The Grand Canal weekly food market in Dublin is closing
Tulle
Looks great in the magazines, but less so when you realise your clothes are basically see-through
Political demographic cliches
Middle Ireland, early-risers, squeezed middle; cynical and overused terms are ultimately meaningless
Belgian chocolates
The fact that Donald Trump likes them so much leaves a bad taste in our mouths