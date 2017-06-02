Parklife: Ireland’s parks are hot for summer

WHAT’S HOT

Parklife

Ireland’s parks come into their own in summertime

‘Whitney: Can I Be Me’

A new Nick Broomfield documentary on Whitney Houston

Lime & Fancy

An 80s and 90s pop night at Wigwam in Dublin

Ken Early

Named by the Guardian as one of the football pundits of the year

Wedding season

Prosecco, spare flat shoes and dance moves at the ready

‘Conversations with Friends’

Irish woman Sally Rooney’s buzzed-about debut novel

Love Equality

The campaign for equal marriage rights in Northern Ireland deserves all of our support

WHAT’S NOT

Socks

Rising temperatures and trouser lengths = a lot of bare ankles

‘Baywatch’

Yet another “pre-sold franchise” film fails to deliver

Traffic

With 15 per cent more cars in the roads since 2013, the increasing congestion across the country is obvious and frustrating

Lunchtime markets

The Grand Canal weekly food market in Dublin is closing

Tulle

Looks great in the magazines, but less so when you realise your clothes are basically see-through

Political demographic cliches

Middle Ireland, early-risers, squeezed middle; cynical and overused terms are ultimately meaningless

Belgian chocolates

The fact that Donald Trump likes them so much leaves a bad taste in our mouths