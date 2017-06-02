Parklife: Ireland’s parks are hot for summer

...but the new Baywatch movie leaves us cold

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Not good: the mercury rises and out come the ankles. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Not good: the mercury rises and out come the ankles. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

 

WHAT’S HOT

Parklife

Ireland’s parks come into their own in summertime

‘Whitney: Can I Be Me

A new Nick Broomfield documentary on Whitney Houston

Lime & Fancy

An 80s and 90s pop night at Wigwam in Dublin  

Ken Early

Named by the Guardian as one of the football pundits of the year

Wedding season

Prosecco, spare flat shoes and dance moves at the ready

‘Conversations with Friends

Irish woman Sally Rooney’s buzzed-about debut novel

Love Equality

The campaign for equal marriage rights in Northern Ireland deserves all of our support

WHAT’S NOT

Socks

Rising temperatures and trouser lengths = a lot of bare ankles

‘Baywatch

Yet another “pre-sold franchise” film fails to deliver

Traffic

With 15 per cent more cars in the roads since 2013, the increasing congestion across the country is obvious and frustrating

Lunchtime markets

The Grand Canal weekly food market in Dublin is closing

Tulle

Looks great in the magazines, but less so when you realise your clothes are basically see-through

Political demographic cliches

Middle Ireland, early-risers, squeezed middle; cynical and overused terms are ultimately meaningless

Belgian chocolates

The fact that Donald Trump likes them so much leaves a bad taste in our mouths

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.