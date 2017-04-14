Once bitten by Crocs, twice shy? It appears not

WHAT’S HOT



Box Burger

Eatyard in Dublin is expanding the excellent burger spot’s audience.

The Rules Do Not Apply

Ariel Levy’s new book.

Harry Styles

His new solo material is intriguing.

M&S at Heuston Station

Making those train trips a lot more appetising.

Bingo

B*Witched at Bingo Loco in the Wright Venue on Sunday, April 16th.

Legion

A comic-book superhero series we can get behind.

Louise McSharry

Her frank beauty column on the Daily Edge is a great read.

Vertical gardens

Make the best use of a small outdoor area by planting up.

WHAT’S NOT



Co-opting activism

Brands such as Pepsi and Nivea manufacture cringe over substance.

Crocs renaissance

A footwear trend difficult to get on board with.

Truffle everything

Keep it out of mac’n’cheese and off chips please.

Summer heels

Give yourself a break and go for slingbacks, slides, slip-ons and sandals.

False summer alarms

Hoping for scorching days, getting drizzle.

Staying at home

Trips abroad made by Irish residents in 2016 up nearly 8 per cent.

Catastrophe withdrawal

We’re sad that season three is over.