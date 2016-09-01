Not going to Electric Picnic? Events to keep you entertained this weekend

Many of us were left kicking ourselves when this year’s Electric Picnic tickets sold out within nine days of the first acts being announced. More than a few are set to spend the weekend bitterly scrolling through Twitter and Facebook feeds, muttering angrily at selfies taken at Lana Del Rey. But although a potential 55,000 pairs of wellies will get lost in the fields of Stradbally this weekend, be assured that entertainment does still exist outside of Electric Picnic. Plenty of events that won’t involve mud and a lack of toilet facilities will also be taking place; remember, there’s a reason you don’t go camping alongside the population of a small town for the rest of the year.

Here are six events that will keep your mind off the revelries in Laois this weekend.

Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Boston College and Georgia Tech will be going head to head at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the American college football teams come to town. Expect pep rallies and marching bands that will out-roar any Picnic-goers, not to mention top-class American football and plenty of events over the weekend; the College Football Classic is far more than just a football match. Even better, €1 from every ticket bought for the game will go to Special Olympics Ireland. For more information see collegefootballireland.com

Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival

What has EP got that Lisdoonvarna doesn’t? They’ve both got live music, plenty of guests – and you’ll be far more likely to come away with a significant other at Lisdoonvarna than at Electric Picnic. The renowned matchmaking festival will get off to a start this weekend in Co Clare with a list of country music performers that you won’t find in Stradbally, with Nathan Carter among them. See matchmakerireland.com for more details

Tarantino weekend at The Sugar Club

The Sugar Club in Dublin will screen the classic Pulp Fiction on Saturday night as part of its Tarantino week. Sip cocktails and munch pizza during the film, but make sure not to overeat ahead of the dancing to follow. After the showing, the soundtrack will be performed live by the Royale Family. Dance-offs from Mia and Vincent lookalikes will likely be plenty, as dress up is also encouraged. If by Sunday you haven’t had enough Tarantino, a double showing of Kill Bill I and II will begin at 6.30pm on Sunday evening. Tickets are €15 and available from sugarclubtickets.com

Yoga and meditation day in Howth

Forget all about the ruckus in Laois and spend the day with Creative Lifestyle Services in the peaceful surrounds of the Howth peninsula this Saturday. Yoga with a view, a walk along the cliffs and meditation on the beach will surely distract from thoughts of the Chemical Brothers, and you’ll be much better off on Monday morning for it. The event will take place from 10am to 6pm and the cost is €50. For more details, see creativelifestyleservices.com or email info@creativelifestyleservices.com

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Ireland

If you can’t make it to Croke Park for the senior hurling final on Sunday afternoon, you might as well enjoy the match with popcorn. Selected Odeon cinemas across the country will screen the live battle between Kilkenny and Tipperary for free on Sunday afternoon, with pre-match talk at 3pm and kickoff at 3.30. For ticket information, see gaa.tickets.ie

The Wedding and Honeymoon Show

Couldn’t go to EP because you’re saving for a wedding? Replace it with the Wedding and Honeymoon show in the RDS on Saturday and Sunday from 11am - 5pm. More than 200 exhibitors will be in attendance and catwalk shows will help you plan everything for the big day from pageboy outfits to wedding fashion for mums. Tickets are €12 from Ticketmaster or at the door. For more information see weddingandhoneymoonshow.ie