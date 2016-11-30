Seven finalists shortlisted for Europe’s Car of the Year 2017

Europe’s car of the year for 2017 will be chosen from a pair of superminis, a pair of crossovers and a trio of executive cars. The shortlist for the hotly contested award is: Alfa Romeo Giulia; Citroën C3; Mercedes E-Class; Nissan Micra; Peugeot 3008; Toyota C-HR; and Volvo S90/V90.

In the supermini battle the Nissan Micra was the big surprise at this year’s Paris motor show, stealing the limelight from the Citroën stand, which was literally across the aisle. No one expected the Micra to look this good and it’s much better finished than previous generations. As we said in our First Drive review of the car, it’s the first Micra you could actually see yourself buy. So good, in fact, that it probably deserves another name.

The Citroën is the chic-est little car on the market, reflecting the French brand’s focus on dapper styling. Inside it’s like someone has taken a swish hipster apartment and put it on wheels. While the Micra stole the show in Paris, when I got around to testing the two cars back-to-back at a test event it was the Citroën that I found the more appealing as an all-rounder. It’s fun to drive and nice to be in.

The new Alfa is the long-awaited replacement of the 159 and hopes to finally break into the closed shop of German rivals such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class. With prices starting at €39,995 for the 2.2-litre 150bhp diesel, it is due in Irish showrooms this month.

Massive advances

It’s no surprise that the Mercedes E-Class made the cut, given the massive advances it has made in its own right. The E-Class is a testament to the phenomenal attention to detail the firm’s engineers have put into creating the new car. The engine range goes from a great new 2-litre diesel to a plug-in hybrid and right up to the explosive AMG, which we will review here next week. As BMW prepares to roll out its new 5-Series, its engineers must be worried the competition in this class is red hot.

No doubt causing further sleepless nights amongst the Bavarian engineers is the Volvo S90. This striking new saloon and estate is part of a major revolution at the brand, which began with the XC90. The Swedish SUV was a finalist in Car of the Year 2016 and the new executive saloon and estate showcases the further advances made by the premium brand in its efforts to take on its much bigger rivals. Its biggest boon is its ability to shake off the “boxy” image that Volvo acquired over the last few decades, and it represents the most serious shake-up in the executive saloon market since Lexus was launched 27 years ago.

Peugeot’s 3008 is no less of a revelation. Although it shares many of the exterior styling touches of other crossovers – with a nod towards the Range Rover Evoque in its front wings – the interior is a marvel. Forget about what you think about French cars to date: this cabin would not look out of place on a Lexus or BMW. Under the bonnet is a choice of 1.6-litre 120bhp diesel, 2-litre 150bhp or 180bhp, or a 1.2-litre 130bhp petrol. No official Irish prices as yet, but expect it to start in the region of €27,000.

Masterstroke

Finally, there is the new C-HR, a mid-sized crossover from Toyota. The overriding question with this car is why it took so long to arrive. The end result, however, is nothing short of a masterstroke. From the styling, which is surprisingly attractive despite being a little busy, through to a cabin that could easily belong in a high-end Lexus, the C-HR should be a sales hit. The 1.2-litre engine is the best of the bunch but the hybrid version, based on the new Prius platform, will draw a lot of interest. It’s a tidy little package for suburban motoring with a real premium feel and it arguably could sell even more if Toyota decided to offer it with a diesel engine as well.

The seven shortlisted finalists were chosen from 30 new cars launched this year. These ranged from the diminutive Ford Ka+ through to the Maserati Levante and Porsche Panamera. As part of the process, jury members gathered at the annual test event in northern Denmark in October where for a week we put the competing cars through their paces. Along with general road tests, there were also tests of handling, braking and active safety systems. These were carried out at a closed airfield. Even the latest lighting technology was put through its paces during night driving tests.