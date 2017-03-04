Revealed: how newest cars fared in toughest winter test around

As temperatures exceed -20 degrees, odd things happen to the average automobile. The rubber seals on the doors and windows become rock solid. Battery life seeps away. The car’s interior resembles that of an icebox. Electrics and electronics struggle to engage.

Despite this, the average car is expected to deliver the same reliability in the desert heat as it does in the snowy climes of the Arctic Circle. Yet testing cars in such trying conditions has a relevance to the likes of Irish motorists. The reality is that in winter a car is constantly close to its limits. It’s here you often find the real limits of a car’s ability.

Every year a group of intrepid Finns inspect the newest cars on the market to see how they survive in the toughest winter climes. Organised by Tekniikan Maailma (TM), Finland’s equivalent to the Consumer Reports magazine in the United States, the winter test is an annual project, the results of which are evaluated globally, both by buyers and car firms.

It’s a sign of the changing climate that the test has moved further north over the years. When it was first started in the 1960s the test was held in Tahkovuori in central Finland but, in the hope of more certain winter conditions, it was moved to Rovaniemi at the end of the 1980s. Even there, however, a proper winter could no longer be guaranteed.

During the largest ever winter test carried out in 1990 involving 36 cars, the temperature barely dropped to below zero.

Since then, TM’s winter test has focused on the area of Ivalo, 300km north of the Arctic Circle, where there is not usually any need to worry about excessively summery conditions.

Test begins

With a fastidious attention to detail the test begins at TM’s car laboratory in Pasila on December 27th. Preparing the cars for the test includes, for example, weighing them, measuring their ground clearance, checking their equipment, rolling tests, headlight direction and measurement, tyre pressure checks, and the installation of temperature sensors. Emissions measurements are also carried out on the cars. The results can be telling.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year the figures showed in the worst case an actual weight that was as much as 214kg greater than the official manufacturer figure.

This year a new test was added, looking at the automatic emergency braking systems fitted to the cars.

According to Velimatti Honkanen, TM’s managing editor: “We decided to begin by testing how cars notice a stationary obstacle and so begin braking. A collision object posing as a car was needed for this. In their tests, car factories use an object filled with air that looks like the back of a car on a chassis fitted with wheels. Companies that supply the car industry with measuring devices also sell these models but, according to the offer we requested, the guarantee does not cover temperatures under +5°C. What’s more, the price exceeded that of some of the test cars.”

So a working group of engineers from the editorial department came up with their own version of a model in line with the Euro NCAP specs, made of, among other things, plywood, polyurethane and polystyrene. The contraption was concealed under a cover and was screwed on to a pair of downhill skis.

It worked as planned, was able to withstand collisions at a speed of 20 km/h and did not damage the vehicles. For driving tests, the track is prepared with a towable roller and steel mesh and is serviced after each car. The change of conditions is monitored using reference tests that are always driven with the same car.

It often happens that, at the beginning of the test, the track changes greatly, so the cars that drove at the beginning are driven again at the end. A comparison of 16 cars with reference times, reruns and tests done in different driving modes can result in a comparison of 40 cars.

After three days at the Nokian Tyres test centre, the test group moves to the Test World tracks, first to the test area at Ivalo Airport mainly for split tests, and finally to the test area at Mellanaapa for snow acceleration, ice slalom and emergency braking tests.

Useful reference point

The results are then analysed and the information published. It’s also provided as a useful reference point for the ongoing tests during the shakedown for Europe’s car of the year selection. Honkanen is the Finnish jury member on the car of the year jury.

So how did this year’s crop of new cars fare? According to Honkanen: “In winter test comparisons, the cars get no extra points for abundant headroom for rear-seat passengers or for having plenty of luggage space. Only performance strictly related to winter is under consideration, and each car can show what it’s got from its own particular starting points.

A high price is usually a sign of design quality, but is no guarantee of winter success. The smallest contender of all can demonstrate the best handling or at least achieve the best lap time, and the most powerful car is hardly ever the quickest when accelerating to 60km/h on snow. And if the heating system is poor, winning the contest is practically impossible.

On snow-covered main roads seven test drivers assessed each of the 16 new cars. Honkanen says the decision was fairly unanimous: only two contenders achieved a perfect score of 10 – the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Volvo S90.

On the handling circuit cars were tested on a snow-handling track, a winding uphill road, a lane-change track and an ice slalom track. The top scores here went to the Audi Q2, Seat Ateca, Opel Astra and Volvo S90.

Best performers

Of the other tests, the new test for automatic emergency braking found the Hyundai Ioniq and Honda HR-V were the best performers. The Ioniq also recorded the fasted 0-60km/h time in the snow, with a best time of 8.2 seconds, ahead of the Ford EcoSport with a time of 9.0 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

A host of other tests are compiled on lights, seat heaters, interior lighting quality, traction control systems, before the final results are compiled. Coming out on top this year was the Audi Q2 and Volvo S90, followed by the Mercedes E-Class. At the other end of the list was the Ford EcoSport, Honda HR-V and Renault Megane.

While Irish motorists are unlikely to stray outdoors if temperatures ever fell below -10 degrees, the lessons learned from the detailed Finnish tests tell their own tale when the latest modern cars are pushed to their limits.

Overall results

Audi Q2 Business 1.4 TFSI Stronic – 9.1/5 stars

Volvo S90 D3 Business A – 9.1/5 stars

Mercedes-Benz E 220 d A Premium Business AMG-line – 8.8/5 stars

VW Tiguan Comfortline 1.4 TSI ACT DSG – 8.7/4 stars

Seat Ateca 1.4 TSI ACT DSG Style – 8.6/4 stars

Jaguar XE E-Performance Pure Plus A – 8.4/4 stars

Opel Astra Sports Tourer 1.4 T Innovation – 8.4/4 stars

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 Diesel A Super – 8.2/3 stars

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid DCT Style – 8.2/3 stars

Toyota C-HR Hybrid Active – 8.1/3 stars

Peugeot 3008 Puretech 130 Allure – 7.9/3 stars

Citroën C3 Puretech 110 Shine – 7.7/2 stars

Kia Niro 1.6 GDI Hybrid EX Premium Pack – 7.7/2 stars

Ford Ecosport 1.0 Ecoboost Titanium – 7.6/2 stars

Honda HR-V 1.5 Executive – 7.6/2 stars

Renault Megane Sport Tourer Energy TCe 130 Bose – 7.4/2 stars

The winter test in figures

– 16 test cars

– 5 support cars

– A 17-man crew in Lapland

– 72 train tickets

– 3,000 litres of fuel

– 32,000km driven by test cars

– 4,200km of heating equipment

tests

– 114 timed kilometres on the snow

handling track

– 380 thermal camera images

– 420 man-days

– 10,500 photographs

– 200 litres of coffee