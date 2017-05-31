Penalty points loophole means drivers ignoring disqualification benefit

There are more than 400 drivers with 13 or more penalty points on their licence and one motorist has managed to accrue 30 points, it has emerged.

Under the penalty point system once a driver accrues 12 points they receive an automatic six-month driving ban at the end of which 12 points are removed from their licence.

However, a driver can receive in excess of 12 points. For example if a motorist on 10 points is convicted of speeding, in court they will receive five points, bringing them to 15.

In such cases the driver is required to serve a driving ban at the end of which 12 of their 15 points will be expunged and three will remain.

However, a loophole means that if a driver banned for reaching 12 points continues to drive and accrues more penalty points, there is no sanction and this driver will still see 12 points removed from their licence at the end of the six months.

A spokesman for the Road Safety Authority, which administers the penalty points regime, said this scenario was deeply unsatisfactory and unacceptable and said the authority was looking at ways to address the issue.

He said a driver ignoring a disqualification should not receive the benefit of having 12 points removed from their licence.

According to the RSA, 388 drivers have between 13 and 18 points on their licence. Fourteen drivers have between 19 and 23 points and two motorists have between 24 and 30, one of whom is on 30 points, the highest according to the RSA.

It is understood that most of the drivers with more than 15 points are those who ignored their driving ban and have continued to drive and to commit traffic offences.

It is also understood that a small cohort in this group of drivers may have had a two licences, which when discovered were then merged into one record resulting in a high penalty points total.