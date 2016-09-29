Paris Show: Updated Renault Zoe can now go for 400km on one charge

Renault has potentially stolen some of Volkswagen’s Paris motor show thunder by bringing along an updated version of the Zoe electric car boasting a 400km range that matches that of the VW ID concept. The German car maker’s new electric car has a range of between 400km and 600km depending on the model you buy but won’t be on sale until 2019. The updated Zoe will be on sale in Europe next month.

Renault has increased the Zoe’s range by simply stuffing it with a bigger batter – up to 41kWh from 22kWh. Expect this ultra-long range model to be pretty pricey though as it will be a range-topping model, rather than a one-size-fits-all car. The existing 22kWh battery version will remain on sale for the time being.

Currently in Ireland, the Zoe has a base price of €17,490 but you have to pay battery rental costs on top of that, which start at €49 a month, based on a mileage of no more than 1,250km every three months. Clearly, battery rental for a larger capacity battery, allowing the car to be driven for far greater distances, is going to be significantly more expensive, possibly as much as €2,500 more, not counting the battery lease cost, but the new longer range gives the Zoe a major leg-up against its electric rivals, not least its distant cousin, the Nissan Leaf, which boasts a maximum range of 250km for its 30kWh model.

Renault says that the new big battery takes the same amount of time to charge as the existing one: “The time required for charging the a.e. 40 battery is similar to that of a standard battery. So it only takes 30 minutes to 80 km driving range to recharge via one of the many public charging points in Europe In addition to the increased storage capacity that has increased range of the Zoe, is also the attention that has been paid to the integration of the battery in the car. The electronic management system of the battery to optimise energy use while driving, while the new air circulation system keeps the temperature of the battery at a constant level so that the Zoe in all circumstances as efficiently as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The upgraded Zoe is not the only electric car on Renault’s stand. The French company is also showing off the Trezor concept car, which previews the nest generation of Renault’s styling. Just as the Dezir concept car of 2010 gave us a foretaste of what Renault’s then-new chief designer Laurens van den Acker had planned for the Clio, Captur, Kadjar and Megane, the new Trezor looks to the next generation of those cars.

“The Renault range has now been completely renewed and upgraded with a spectrum of complementary models, each one of which has its own assertive identity. With the Trezor, we have pursued this renewal by introducing a new lifecycle sequence. This concept car is the fruit of a freedom of expression and prepares the way for the trends we are likely to see in our upcoming vehicles. These trends fall into two categories: French Design and Easy Life” said van den Acker.

It’s something of a split design – smooth and curved at the front, more angular with hexagonal panels at the rear. It’s fully electric, using the 350hp electric motor from a Formula E race car and Renault claims that it can accelerate to 100kmh from rest in less than four seconds.

To get in and out, the clamshell roof lifts up “like the lid of a jewellery box” while inside the cabin is lined with high-strength but light ash strips, and a design inspired by high-end French bicycles. There’s also a huge OLED screen with ultra-tough Gorilla Glass which Renault says, unlike conventional screen, does not need backlighting. Because the car is part autonomous, the steering wheel moves out of the way when the Trezor is in robot car mode, with the thin spokes moving apart, instead of inwards. “In the manner of a cinema screen, this movement symbolises a step into a whole new world of travelling. With the wheel in this configuration, the driver also has a panoramic view of the dashboard” said van den Acker. Where you would expect to find a fuel filler, there is instead an exterior gauge showing the level of battery charge, an item that Renault says was inspired by classic racing cars.

On a more prosaic note, Renault’s bargain brand, Dacia, is also showing three new cars at the show. Well, we say new but actually they’re updated versions of the Sandero hatch, the Sandero Stepway and the Logan estate. All get a new front end with revised lights and grille, while inside there are some improvements to the cabin quality and layout, plus some new equipment including an upgraded touch-screen and an optional reversing camera. All three cars also get the option of a new 75hp version of the 900cc petrol three-cylinder engine, while the ever-popular Duster SUV gets the option of a new dual-clutch automatic transmission.