Paris Motor Show: Nissan’s new Micra shakes of the fuddy-duddy image

The Nissan Micra, unveiled in Paris in its fifth generation guise, is set to shake off the pension book special image of the old models and instead comes across as being far more sophisticated, and even sporty.

A sporting Micra might sound like an oxymoron but Nissan promises that thanks to such things as Active Ride Control and Active Trace Control (electronic systems which seek to keep the car more stable and generate less understeer) combined with a lower driving position and improved electric power steering that the new Micra is going to be genuinely enticing to drive.

Of course, practicality hasn’t been forgotten either – Nissan claims that the large body, longer wheelbase and wider cabin mean that the new Micra is far roomier and more useable than the outgoing, rather unloved version.

it’s also the first Micra since 1992 with a straight line anywhere on it. The sharper looks are based on last year’s Sway concept and stretch back in a classic wedge shape from the ‘V-Motion’ grille to the floating roof, and a rear pillar that appears to have been stolen from an Opel Astra. It’s very aerodynamic though with a drag co-efficient of just 0.29Cd.

Inside, along with the lower driving position, there’s a new seven-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the option of a high-output Bose stereo with speakers built into the headrests. On top of that, the Micra is going to be seriously high-tech on the safety front – Lane Departure Prevention, a segment first, is fitted as is Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition, a first for Nissan vehicles in Europe, as well as Intelligent Around View Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist and Blind Spot Warning.

Initially it will be available with a 900cc turbo petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both with 90hp. Those will later be joined by a 73hp 1.0-litre petrol.

“When the first Micra appeared more than 30 years ago, it marked a revolution in the small hatchback segment and opened a new chapter for Nissan. The fifth generation Micra is just as revolutionary, and will raise expectations for what a hatchback can, and should, deliver to its customers,” said Carlos Ghosn, CEO, Nissan Motor Company, “Following in the wheel tracks of distinctive cars like Qashqai and Juke, the latest Micra reinforces Nissan’s position as a leader in automotive design. It also shows our intent to compete right at the top of Europe’s B-segment market – the largest and most competitive B-segment market in the world.”