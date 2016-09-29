Paris Motor Show: Lexus’ UX concept previews its first compact crossover

Lexus had shown us the rear end of the UX concept before we ever got to the Paris motor show this year. From behind it looked techy, edgy and interesting. From the front, as we can now see it, well, ummm… It looks a bit bug eyed.

Perhaps we shouldn’t worry – Lexus has a habit of toning down its concept car for production, so by the time the UX become Lexus’ first ever compact crossover, and a rival to the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, it might look slightly less awkward and slightly more handsome. It will also probably be the replacement for the slow-selling CT hatchback, which probably won’t get a direct successor as more and more buyers look to SUVs.

Inside though, the UX is really rather funky and features a number of interesting innovations. The cabin is divided into two halves – the front is supposed to be focused and sporty, the rear more comfort-oriented and lounge-like. On the dashboard you’ll find really cool holographic instruments, with the main dials projected in 3D onto a globe like shape in the middle of the instrument panel, while the air conditioning and infotainment controls appear on a central honeycomb-like structure. That thing in front of the passenger’s seat that looks like a futuristic conch shell is actually a sound-bar, which acts as a speaker for the stereo system and can be removed from the car and paired to your smartphone for banging tunes on the go.

The seats too are quite revolutionary and are extreme versions of the Lexus Kinetic seat which is on standalone display at the show. Instead of traditional cushions and bolsters, the Kinetic seat uses fabric strips – based on a man-made spider silk, so it’s incredibly flexible and strong – woven into a web-like shape. This allows, says Lexus, a person’s body to move and respond to the car’s movements, allowing our natural balance responses to keep our head and eyes more steady. It’s said to be more relaxing and less tiring than a conventional seat which tires to hold you firmly in position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lexus isn’t letting anything out about the powertrain yet, but we suspect it’s a version of the hybrid system from either the Toyota Prius or RAV4 Hybrid.