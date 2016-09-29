Paris Motor Show: Extreme RN30 concept previews Hyundai’s first hot hatch

Hyundai will next year launch its first ever true hot hatch, a 260hp version of the new i30, badged with its newly forged ’N’ brand, an in-house high-performance skunkworks designed to take on the likes of Ford’s ST and VW’s GTI and R models. Eventually it may even become a rival to BMW M and Mercedes AMG…

To show it means business, Hyundai has brought along the hulking RN30 concept to the Paris motor show – a muscled-up super-hatch, heavy on the bodykit, with a whopping 380hp and four-wheel drive.

The engine, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit, is based on the production unit being prepared for next year, but Hyundai’s engineers (working between Frankfurt and Seoul) have fitted it with a massive turbo for more power and ultimate top-end response. Forged components, instead of conventional cast items, increases the engine’s strength and allows for higher boost pressures. Power goes to all four wheels through a dual-clutch paddle shift transmission. Both the engine and the gearbox will, in toned down forms, find their way into production. The four-wheel drive? Less certain, although if Hyundai wants to create a Golf R rival, it seems a natural fit.

There’s a trick exhaust system which allows bypass air through to create a more rasping noise which should please enthusiasts, Hyundai saying that it’s “consistent with the visceral sensations produced by the rapid acceleration.”

The RN30 is 84mm lower and 30mm wider than the standard hatch, with huge box-section ‘floating’ wheelarches cover 19” alloy wheels. A rear wing the size of a large door finishes the dramatic bodykit and even the doors have been modified – in true Pimp My Ride fashion, they angle up and out, in the manner of a McLaren. Don’t expect to see those in a Hyundai showroom.

The RN30 should be light too, although Hyundai doesn’t quote a kerb-weight. Hyundai has ducked the use of carbon-fibre by developing, with chemical giant BASF, a new form of plastic polymer which is light, strong and more affordable than carbon weave.

Inside there’s a big bucket seat for the driver and a proper roll cage. Attached to the cage are stabilised, gimbal-mounted GoPro-style digital cameras, to allow you to record your hot laps, or just film your trip to Tesco’s. An exterior camera attaches to a sharks-fin mount on the roof.

Albert Biermann, Head of Vehicle Test & High Performance Development for Hyundai Motor said; “RN30 embodies the concept of a strong, high-performance car that brings dynamic, sporty driving. Soon to evolve into our first N model, the RN30 is inspired by our passion to provide a high-performance car that our customers can enjoy effortlessly. We have drawn on our technological expertise – honed through our motorsport successes – to deliver emotional delight through an engaging blend of performance and control, the goal Hyundai’s N strives to achieve in future performance models.”

Hyundai is also showing off its new i20 World Rally Car, which will form a crucial plank of marketing the new N-brand and Hyundai’s aspirations to be taken seriously as a maker of high-performance machinery. The car, which also makes 380hp (albeit from a heavily limited 1.6-litre turbo engine) will make its debut on the Monte Carlo rally in January. Team Principal Michel Nandan said: “The 2017 WRC regulations have allowed all teams to start from a blank page, which has offered us an exciting engineering challenge. The changes will raise the level of entertainment in WRC on stages around the world with wider and more powerful cars. We have been putting our experience from two full seasons of WRC into practice, as we aim to build on our successful 2016 campaign. The 2017 car started testing in April with initial work centred on engine and powertrain testing. More recently, we have looked at suspension, differential and aero. There will be some small evolutions on both chassis and engine later this year. We look forward to revealing the final version of our 2017 car later this year.”