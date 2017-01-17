New Nissan Micra to go on sale in April from €16,550

Nissan’s new Micra will go on sale in Ireland in April with prices starting from €16,550. The new car, which was presented to European motoring media last week, has won plaudits for its styling and its engaging driving experience – quite unlike any previous Micra model.

Three engines will be available, with a 0.9-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine (which we’ve tested here) at the top of the range, alongside a 1.5 diesel which will likely account for only five per cent of sales.

Three quarters of Irish Micra buyers (and there are expected to be as many as 2,600 in a full year) will most likely go for the 73hp 1.0-litre petrol engine. To upgrade from a 1.0 to a 0.9 turbo engine in any of the model grades will cost you €1,000 while to move to the diesel engine costs a heftier €2,000.

The basic XE grade kicks off at €16,550 with 15-inch steel wheels with covers, LED daytime running lights, electric door mirrors with integrated turn signals, electric front windows, rear spoiler, hill-start assist, Intelligent Emergency Braking, trip computer with gear-shift indicator and outside temperature read-out, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a rake and reach-adjustable steering wheel and a two-tone dashboard.

Upgrade to the €17,450 SV model and you’ll get add air-conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch display audio system, cruise control, chrome interior door handles and gear shift surround and SV black and grey cloth trim.

The €19,4450 SV premium models add a leather steering wheel, privacy glass, front fog lamps, LED ambient lighting, automatic air conditioning, rain sensors, and the Nissan Connect infotainment and connectivity system.

Top-spec SVE models get 17-inch alloy wheels, Nissan Intelligent Key with engine start button, rear-view camera with rear-parking sensors, a Bose audio system with six speakers (including headrest speakers for proper surround sound and it costs €500 just on its own if you want it in a more basic Micra), the optional Safety Pack, leather steering wheel and gearshift, three rear headrests and SVE black and grey cloth trim.

With prices for all that starting from €20,650, you could call it the most ambitious bit of Micra pricing ever.

There are also “personalisation kits”, starting from €400 which include stickers and actual go-faster stripes (not ironic ones, either . . .) and there’s a €1,000 style upgrade kit that includes 17-inch alloy wheels. Nissan claims that there are, potentially, 65 different interior and exterior style combinations.