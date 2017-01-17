New Nissan Micra to cost from €16,550

Nissan’s new Micra will go on sale in Ireland in April with prices starting from €16,550. The new car, which was presented to European motoring media last week, has won plaudits for its styling and its engaging driving experience, quite unlike any previous Micra model.

Three engines will be available, with a 0.9-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine (which we’ve tested here: http://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/motors/new-nissan-micra-confounds-the-expectations-of-history-1.2932326) at the top of the range, alongside a 1.5 diesel which will likely account for only five per cent of sales.

Three quarters of Irish Micra buyers (and there are expected to be as many as 2,600 in a full year) will most likely go for the 73hp 1.0-litre petrol engine. To upgrade from a 1.0 to a 0.9 turbo engine in any of the model grades will cost you €1,000 while to move to the diesel engine costs a heftier €2,000.

The basic XE grade kicks off at €16,550 with 15-inch steel wheels with covers, LED daytime running lights, electric door mirrors with integrated turn signals, electric front windows, rear spoiler, hill start assist, Intelligent Emergency Braking, trip computer with gear-shift indicator and outside temperature read-out, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a rake and reach adjustable steering wheel and a two-tone dashboard.

Upgrade to the €17,450 SV model and you’ll get add air-conditioning, 16-inch Alloy wheels, a sevsn-inch display audio system, cruise control, chrome interior door handles and gear shift surround and SV black and grey cloth trim.

€19,4450 SV premium models add a leather steering wheel, privacy glass, front fog lamps, LED ambient lighting, automatic air conditioning, rain sensors, and the Nissan Connect infotainment and connectivity system.

Top-spec SVE models get 17-inch alloy wheels, Nissan Intelligent Key with engine start button, rear view camera with rear parking sensors, a Bose audio system with six speakers (including headrest speakers for proper surround sound and it costs €500 just on its own if you want it in a more basic Micra), the optional Safety Pack, leather steering wheel and gearshift, three rear headrests and SVE black and grey cloth trim. With prices for all that starting from €20,650, you could call it the most ambitious bit of Micra pricing ever.

There are also ‘personalisation kits’, starting from €400 which include stickers and actual go-faster stripes (not ironic ones, either…) and and there’s a €1,000 style upgrade kit that includes 17-inch alloy wheels. Nissan claims that there are, potentially, 65 different interior and exterior style combinations.