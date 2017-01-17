New Crossland X is Opel’s SUV-styled replacement for the Meriva

Opel will being confusing its customers at the Geneva motor show in March when it introduces a second 4.2-metre compact crossover to sell alongside its existing 4.2-metre compact crossover. The Mokka X, just facelifted and already on sale will now be joined by this, the Crossland X, a car that initially seems to be poaching on the same territory.

Not so, says Opel. The Mokka, with its taller ride height and optional four-wheel drive, is aimed at rugged, outdoors types while the definitely front-drive only Crossland, in spite of its name, is aimed at urbanites and family buyers.

The penny drops when you look at the back seats. Unlike the Mokka’s relatively small rear bench, the Crossland X’s back seats can slide back and forth by 150mm, split fold in a 60:40 ratio and can increase the standard 410-litre boot to 520-litres, or 1,255-litres when you fold them flat. It’s then that you realise that this is actually the new Meriva, but dressed up in hiking boots and a flannel shirt to play to the 4x4 gallery. Overall, the Crossland is 16cm shorter than an Astra, with a driving position that’s 10cm higher.

Opel hasn’t announced an engine lineup yet but expect it to closely mirror that of the Astra with 1.0 and 1.4 turbo petrols and the 1.6 ‘Whisper’ diesel.

The Crossland’s front seat passengers get seats approved of by the Aktion Gesunder Rucken, or AGR - the German association for bad back sufferers, and an optional eight-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also Opel’s on OnStar infotainment and connectivity system, which can connect you to a 24hr telephone concierge service and which also comes with a wifi hotspot for up to seven devices.

Style wise, it’s very Mokka-esque at the front, but with the slightly odd-looking ‘Landau roof’ from the tiny Adam city car at the back. It’s part of a grand plan by Opel to shift its image from a maker of MPVs (such as the Meriva and Zafira) to an SUV brand - the larger Grandland X, a rival for the Qashqai et al, will go on sale later this year too.

When it goes on sale this summer, you’ll be able to spec your Crossland with all manner of high-end options including LED adaptive lights, a heads up display, speed sign recognition, lane departure warning, a blind spot monitor, keyless ignition and a self-parking system.

Now all Opel has to do is educate buyers as to which of its small SUVs is which.