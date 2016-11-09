Kuga moves up in the crossover market

Ford has hit the road with the latest version of its Kuga crossover, with prices starting at €33,345. It’s the latest move in a major product offensive to lure more crossover and SUV buyers to the blue oval brand.

While the Kuga has been around for several years, it only really caught buyer attention on the back of a recent price drop for the outgoing version.

The initial uncompetitive pricing policy meant it frequently fell off the shortlist for many Irish crossover buyers, despite being a very credible alternative to big sellers like the Nissan Qashqai and similar fare from the likes of Hyundai or Toyota.

The revised Kuga – for that’s what it is, rather than a completely new car – offers a significant tech upgrade, much of it centred on the adoption for Ford’s latest Sync connectivity system which easily links your smartphone to the car’s in-built touchscreen system.

The system brings Andriod Auto and Apple CarPlay into the new Ford. One of the key advantages of the new SYNC 3 system is a much faster processing speed. Expect to see SYNC 3 standard on the new Kuga and rolled out on other models in the near future.

There are also some minor styling changes, most notably the more prominent grille, new LED daytime running lights and a 1.5-litre 120bhp diesel that delivers a claimed fuel economy of 4.4 l/100km (64.2 mpg) with emissions of 115 g/km. The engine’s output is a match for the 1.6-litre and 1.7-litre powertrains in rival models and it also contributes to the new Kuga’s more competitive pricing. The Kuga will also be offered with a 2-litre 150bhp diesel and a more powerful variant with 180bhp.

The new engine should be a hit with Irish buyers, while the styling changes bring the car’s look into line with the rest of the SUV/crossover range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driving at night through the ink-black forests in the middle of Poland, we got the chance to really test the new lights and while it is not something Irish buyers focus on, the improvements in light technology in recent years is very impressive. It has the potential to be a lifesaver and the automatic high beam function should be regarded as a must-have feature for rural buyers.

Alongside the well-equipped Titanium version at €33,345 for the 1.5-litre 120bhp, a new addition to the range is the ST Line, at €36,145 for the 1.5-litre and €38,725 for the 2-litre 150bhp.

The ST comes with slightly sharper styling and adjustments to the electronic power steering system that offers more weight and feedback. That’s a boon for people who enjoy a more engaging drive but for regular commuters the ride might be a little too engaging.

The positives of the ST is that with stiffer anti-roll bars and uprated dampers there is none of the body roll that makes rivals feel less sure-footed at speed through corners. In a choice between the ST Line or Titanium variants, you encounter the usual trade-off with sports variants so it’s really the customer’s choice.

The Kuga is also offered with Ford’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system. This primarily sends power to just the front wheels, only calling upon rear axle when required. This set-up means that for the vast majority of day-to-day driving the Kuga is a front-wheel drive crossover, unless you hit slippery surfaces and need the extra grip.

Alongside these changes, the Kuga is now offered in the range-topping Vignale format. While pricing for Vignale versions is still unconfirmed, I don’t think it will be worth the wait and this attempt to create premium versions of its range to take on the likes of BMW and Audi still seems an ill-fated marketing adventure.

The Kuga itself remains a solid, comfortable drive. We didn’t really get a chance to take it on anything other than national routes crammed with commercial traffic, but it seemed rather fitting for a car that will spend most of its time on suburban school runs or shopping errands.

Certainly the new pricing pitches the Kuga into the market with rivals like the VW Tiguan at €35,485 for the 2-litre 150bhp Comfortline, while it’s not far off the big selling models like the Hyuundai Tucson 1.7-litre diesel Premium at €32,995.

The Kuga should no longer be an also-ran in the crossover market, even if this revision doesn’t quite give it the lead over rivals the brand might have hoped.