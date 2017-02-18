Health’s Angels: Blood Bikes providing a vital service to HSE

Usually if you spotted a highly visible motorcycle with blue lights in your mirrors you could be sure it was either a garda or a paramedic. In recent years, however, Blood Bikes have become a more common sight. No, it’s not some gothic biker gang, but rather a potentially lifesaving service.

In Ireland there are six regional groups of the motorcycle medical courier service. Blood Bikes East is the division responsible for greater Dublin. The registered charity is staffed entirely by volunteers who provide a free out-of-hours medical transportation service to the Health Service Executive.

The civilian Blood Bike motorcyclists get to save the State thousands of euro every week while doing what they love. Since formation in 2013, Blood Bikes East alone has made more than 8,000 runs, saving the hospitals they serve approximately €500,000 in courier charges.

Demand for the service is growing. In January 2014 they completed 62 runs; last January that number stood at 317.

The service transports a wide range of medical products, ranging from samples of blood for testing, transplant-related tissue, X-rays/scans, brain stents and even breast milk.

On standby

Ironically, the one thing they aren’t presently allowed by the HSE to carry is blood – something the UK’s Blood Bikes do routinely.

Brendan Conroy of Blood Bikes East says this should be addressed when they meet with Minister for Health Simon Harris in early March.

From 7pm-7am, seven nights a week the riders are on standby waiting for a call from their controller to pick up precious cargo. An average shift manages about eight-10 pick-ups.

Franco De Bonis is one of the volunteer couriers and says a typical taxi service charges between €15 and €20 per item and there can be mileage charges on top of that for longer distances.

The Garda-vetted riders are not told what they are carrying, which helps the rider’s mindset. One can only imagine the pressure the rider would feel transporting, for example, a vital transplant organ for a child through traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blood Bike East riders are fully insured by the charity, over 25 years old and hold the highest civilian advanced riding qualification, namely RoSPA Gold.

The volunteer group’s motorcyclists are the visible side of the operation but in the background there are many more roles carried out by its 100-plus volunteers to make the operation function.

Run by donations, corporate sponsorship and general fundraising, Blood Bikes relies on generous people giving up their time.

So are the riders wannabe cops? Unlike the Garda motorcyclists who undergo high-speed blue light and sirens training, all Blood Bike riders must adhere to the Road Traffic Act and have no exemption from the rules of the road.

Ride within the law

The motorcycles have blue lights and these can be used in emergency calls but unless escorted by Garda, the riders have to ride within the law.

Advanced rider training ensures that riders when on their once-monthly 12-hour shift, go calmly and professionally about delivering whatever is in the bike’s special back box.

Since last year Blood Bikes East has enjoyed the use of a Skoda Yeti SUV sponsored by car dealership Annesley Williams and has just received a 171 replacement. With its size and carrying capacity it has been used for larger transfers when a motorcycle wouldn’t do.

The added advantage is its all-weather ability because occasionally when the weather gets severe the motorcycles are grounded. Two-wheeled machines do not function well on frozen roads or in high winds. The Skoda is also useful for other jobs too as it can tow a motorcycle trailer whenever needed.

Motorcyclists in general are a charitable bunch and will jump at the chance to get on their machines in aid of a good cause. Blood Bikes go one step further than the usual and worthy charity toy runs or ride outs as it gives riders a greater sense of giving something back to society.

Should we need volunteers to do this valuable job in the first place is another matter for another day. The reality is the Blood Bikes service saves the exchequer tens of thousands each year and this is something for which the volunteers can rightly be proud.