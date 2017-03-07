Geneva motor show: New XC60 could be Volvo’s most important car ever

Looking every inch the shrunken XC90, Volvo has revealed the new XC60 at the Geneva motor show. The new XC60 will put Volvo right in the heart of the increasingly combative premium 4x4 sector, and it stands a chance of becoming the Swedish brand’s biggest seller.

“We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan,” said Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive, Volvo Car Group.

Prices for the new XC60 will start at €53,950 in Ireland when it arrives in the coming months, in time for 172 registrations.

Speaking to The Irish Times Samuelsson outlined Volvo’s wider model roll out that will see another small SUV, the XC40, launched inthe latter part of the year and then a mid-sized S60 saloon next year. He estimates the SUV/crossover format will represent two-thirds of the firm’s sales going forward.

Autonomous driving

We’ve already covered the XC60’s biggest innovation — an emergency system that takes control of the steering and prevents you hitting things (see here) and the Pilot Assist self-driving system, which is standard on the S90 and XC90, will be available optionally on the XC60.

Samuelsson says that Volvo will have an advantage in the autonomous age, given its reputation for safety. “It’s a bit like getting into a car with a driver you don’t know. You sometimes find yourself moving your feet like braking in the passenger seat. Volvo will have the benefit of being a brand you can trust to get you around safely.” And that time can then be spent more productively.

However it will not be cheap. Autonomous options will add significantly to the price. While VW reckon in some instances it could double the price, Samuelsson was less committal but reckons the added cost will be seen as a worthwhile investment in return for greater productivity, particularly in the company fleet market.

Plug-in hybrid

Back to the new XC60 and it will also come as a plugin-hybrid, using a development of the T8 twin-engine system used in the XC90. That powertrain has been a surprise hit for the brand, representing 15 per cent of sales of the firm’s big SUV. Samuelsson expects a similar sale share for the new XC60.

Volvo claims that it has 407hp and a 0-100kmh time of just 5.3secs, and its Co2 emissions will be well under the 50g/km mark.

The rest of the engine range will mirror that of the XC90 and S90, with the 190hp D4 and 150hp D3 diesel engines being the primary ones for the Irish market, for now.

Styling

Style-wise, the XC60 looks very much like a smaller XC90, with the same counter-sunk grille, the same ‘Thors Hammer’ headlights and the potential for Volvo to be accused of following the same ‘cookie cutter’ approach to styling that has plagued Audi, Mercedes and BMW of late. The cabin also lifts much from the XC90 and S90, but has a few more curves and surface changes on the fascia, so does look a little more distinctive. The centre screen boasts new functionality that makes it easier to control.

Production of the XC60 will start in April at the Torslanda plant in Sweden, which should mean sales will begin here by the autumn. Given that the current XC60 makes up 30 per cent of Volvo’s global sales, and that there seems to be an insatiable thirst for premium-badge SUVs, this new car could soon be Volvo’s biggest single profit centre, and potentially it’s best selling model.