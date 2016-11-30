Ford shifts upmarket with new high-tech Fiesta

The new Fiesta has made its public debut at Ford’s European HQ in Cologne. The latest generation of the 40 year-old best seller is moving upmarket following the introduction of Ford’s budget small car KA+.

With this major model change new Fiesta gets a stiffer body with sharper styling. Ford claims new Fiesta is the world’s most technologically advanced small car. There is a reworked interior featuring a floating touch screen display, up to eight inches in size and a host of technologies to make driving safer.

Many of the driving aids such as pedestrian detection that can work at night and auto parking with brake intervention have only been available in larger, more expensive cars. Fiesta’s advanced technologies make use of two cameras, three radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, which in combination are able to monitor 360 degrees around the vehicle, and can scan the road ahead up to 130 metres.

Active crossover version

Fiesta will be available in three and five door form but will also feature a more rugged looking crossover variant called Active. There is a huge appetite among buyers for the SUV-look, although I feel Fiesta Active may have been directly inspired by Volkwagen’s Polo Cross. Ford says it will roll out Active versions of its model range in the coming years.

The premium aspiration Ford has for Fiesta is helped by the inclusion of a luxurious Vignale grade that rides on 18 inch wheels. Fiesta is the first Ford to be available with a high-end B&O sound system plus there is an openable panoramic roof on the options list. The Vignale is very unlikely to sell in any numbers in Ireland as we prefer to go up a model size rather than spend on high specification. The Titanium grade however is expected to be popular.

High-spec

In Europe Titanium accounts for 48 per cent of sales. Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe says “Registrations of high-specification Fiesta sized B-segment models have grown 24 per cent year-on-year, and at the same time, demand for entry level models has grown 11 per cent.” The recently introduced ST-Line continues and this gives owners the benefit of a sporty looking machine without the loaded insurance premium. Sync 3 connectivity features and perhaps this generation will be genuinely useful.

Fiesta is set to improve on its engaging drive as it features new suspension. Electronic Torque Vectoring Control aids cornering at speed also.

Under the bonnet Fiesta gets a new option of a sporty 120hp 1.5 litre diesel that joins the Euro6 compliant range of petrol and diesel engines. Emissions are lowered, starting from 82g/CO2 helped by a new six speed manual gearbox. The 1 litre EcoBoost petrol range will features a lively 140hp version also.

Fiesta is clearly getting the jump on its rivals who will have to play catch up. New Fiesta prices are expected to rise quite a bit over the current version that starts at €16,700.