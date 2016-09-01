First images of Skoda’s new SUV

We should really be waiting till 7pm tonight when Skoda takes the wraps off the new Kodiaq SUV for the first time at a gala event in Berlin, but the internet being the internet, the first images have already been leaked so here is our first look at what could be the Czech firm’s most important new car since the original Octavia.

Why so important? Because by moving up in size to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Kia Sorento, the Kodiaq is also going to be a de facto rival to the likes of the Land Rover Discovery Sport, the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3. It will be Skoda’s first truly premium style product since before the Second World War, in all but name at any rate.

Enormous interior space

So, what’s it going to be like? The cabin, we saw yesterday for the first time and it’s actually rather surprisingly simple for a car that will, at the upper end, carry a price tag close to €60,000. It’s big though, with seats for seven as standard and a 720-litre boot if you keep the third row folded away. It’s certainly sticking close to Skoda’s tradition of practicality.

High-tech options will include birds-eye-view parking cameras and the VW Group’s trailer assist system that gives you guidance when reversing with a towed load. Engines will mostly be the familiar 150hp and 190hp 2.0-litre TDI but there will be petrol options too and, eventually, a plugin hybrid using the VW GTE setup, most likely arriving in 2019.

Style-wise, it’s another step forward for Skoda, taking the sharp-edged look of the current Superb saloon and estate and stripping it even further back, creating a very minimalist effect that relies on its sheer size, and that big grille, to get you to notice it.

Expect prices to start from around €37,000 when the Kodiaq (named after both the region and a Native American tribe in Alaska) goes on sale in Ireland early next year.