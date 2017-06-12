Citroën enters the small crossover market with funky C3 Aircross

Citroën’s product offensive is gathering pace. According to chief executive Linda Jackson, the next few years will see eight new ‘silhouettes’ arrive - her jargon for what’s interpreted as new models. Across the range, the theme is funky design, affordable prices and, above all, comfort.

Priority has been given to the SUV line-up and it’s definitely long overdue. The so-called compact SUV market has grown five-fold in Europe and worldwide between 2012 and 2016. The market for these beefed-up hatchbacks has been a lifeline for many brands, yet the French have let the Asians and then the Germans reap all the rewards.

Better late than never comes the C3 Aircross. It’s also a sign of the drop in interest in people carriers, as this is the replacement for the C3 Picasso. The same audience are being targeted, however. Though Citroen calls this an SUV, it’s only offered as a front-wheel-drive.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Opel Crossland X, in a deal done prior to the takeover by the French firm’s parent PSA Group of the German car brand.

The difference between the two pinpoints where Citroën has a real opportunity: styling. Taking the regulation crossover format, designer Alexander Malval and his team have come up with a car with real individual character. On the outside, variations of colour combinations, and some new thinking about overcoming the bulky width of the rear c-pillar, makes the C3 Aircross stand out from the traffic.

Inside the strong detailing continues, with a cabin that’s similar to the smart new C3, but noticeably bigger. There’s a real sitting room feel to the interior, courtesy of wide comfortable seats and the use of the smart seating trim onto the dash and doors of certain grades. The rear seats, meanwhile, can slide up to 15cm, giving either increased bootspace or rear seat legroom.

For engine choices, the C3 Aircross will have either a three-cylinder PureTech petrol with 82, 110 or 130 horsepower, or a four-cylinder Blue HDi diesel with 100 or 120 horsepower. All are offered with a six-speed manual while there will be a six-speed automatic available with the 110bhp petrol engine.

Prices have yet to be confirmed, but given its aiming to steal sales from the Renault Captur, then expect them to start in the region of €20,000.

Jackson is counting on SUVs to help Citroen increase sales by 30 per cent by 2021. Earlier this year it unveiled the larger mid-sized C5 Aircross at the Shanghai motor show. Both it and this latest model aim to fill a void in the French firm’s offering, but still retaining the sort of practical traits that won the firm plaudits for the people carriers in recent decades. Citroën doesn’t want to abandon this important customer base but doesn’t want to lose them to the Asian SUV set. While the brand remains a minnow on the Irish market, this car’s arrival - along with the fleet of others on the way - should see a pick up in its fortunes.