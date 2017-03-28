China’s Tencent takes 5% stake in car maker Tesla

Chinese investment group Tencent Holdings – which is involved in a range of ventures from social media and e-commerce to mobile games – has revealed its latest holding: a stake in US electric car maker Tesla.

Tencent said in a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it holds 8,167,544 shares in Elon Musk’s Tesla, translating to a 5 per cent stake in the company. The move makes it Tesla’s fifth-largest shareholder, behind others including Mr Musk himself, according to Bloomberg data.

Tencent, along with Chinese peers Baidu and Alibaba, is a prolific deal maker, and one of the most highly valued emerging market stocks.

Tesla shares were up 2.5 per cent in pre-market trading following the news.

The reporting of Tencent’s stake comes after Tesla turned to Wall Street in search of a $1 billion cash injection as it seeks a bigger financial cushion for the forthcoming launch of its mass-market Model 3 later this year.

Mr Musk – whose other ventures include solar-energy company SolarCity, which has since been acquired by Tesla, as well as SpaceX, which specialises in space travel – has said that the ambitious plan to launch the first mass-market electric vehicle later this year would put Tesla’s finances “close to the edge”.

